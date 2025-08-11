Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaYogi Takes Swipe At Akhilesh's Party, Says SP And Democracy Are Opposite Ends Of River: Video

Yogi Takes Swipe At Akhilesh's Party, Says SP And Democracy Are Opposite Ends Of River: Video

In the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party (SP), stating their actions contradict democratic values.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 12:34 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state assembly, questioning the party’s commitment to democratic values. He accused SP of creating chaos during its rule and obstructing development efforts.

‘SP and Democracy Are Two Opposite Riverbanks’

“Samajwadi Party and democracy are like two different sides of a river. Since when have they started believing in democracy?” CM Yogi said, adding that such words “do not suit them.”

Referring to past incidents, he said, “When they were in power, they wreaked havoc in Sambhal. Now, purification work is going on there. If you want to perform a havan, that is fine, but unnecessarily creating nuisance everywhere and causing obstructions with a negative mindset whether in Sambhal, Bahraich, or Gorakhpur this is what SP always does.”

Watch the video here:

 

‘SP Has No Moral Right to Talk About Democracy’

The Chief Minister reiterated that SP’s track record did not align with democratic principles. “Since when did SP start having faith in democracy? Talking about democracy doesn’t suit them. Everyone knows what they did in Sambhal. Whether it’s Sambhal, Bahraich, or Gorakhpur, people remember SP’s misdeeds. During their tenure, they did no real work. And if the NDA government tries to bring development, they oppose it,” Yogi said.

‘During SP Rule, Traders Were Forced to Pay “Goonda Tax”’

CM Yogi also accused SP of exploiting traders during its regime. “We are working with traders across the state. During the SP government, traders were forced to pay a ‘goonda tax,’ which made them angry and cost SP politically. Instead of taking steps for development, they created obstacles in the path of traders. One cannot expect security and genuine development from the Samajwadi Party,” he asserted.

 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 12:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Assembly Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party AKhilesh Yadav Yodi Adityanath
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
INDIA Bloc MPs' Face-Off With Police During 'Vote Chori' March To EC Office: Watch
INDIA Bloc MPs' Face-Off With Police During 'Vote Chori' March To EC Office: Watch
Cities
After Dog Babu, Bihar Sees Another Bizarre Fake Certificate Request: This Time For Cat Kumar
After Dog Babu, Bihar Sees Another Bizarre Fake Certificate Request: This Time For Cat Kumar
India
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
EC Calls Jairam Ramesh For 'Interaction' Amid Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Claim
World
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Australia To Recognise Palestinian State, Confirms PM Anthony Albanese
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: KC Venugopal Raises Alarm Over Air Safety After AI2455 Incident | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Passengers Experience Turbulence Before Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport
Breaking News: PM Modi Flags Off 12th Vande Bharat Express: Nagpur to Pune | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Due to Technical Glitch | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Two Al Jazeera Journalists | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget