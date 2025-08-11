Yogi Takes Swipe At Akhilesh's Party, Says SP And Democracy Are Opposite Ends Of River: Video

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state assembly, questioning the party’s commitment to democratic values. He accused SP of creating chaos during its rule and obstructing development efforts.

‘SP and Democracy Are Two Opposite Riverbanks’

“Samajwadi Party and democracy are like two different sides of a river. Since when have they started believing in democracy?” CM Yogi said, adding that such words “do not suit them.”

Referring to past incidents, he said, “When they were in power, they wreaked havoc in Sambhal. Now, purification work is going on there. If you want to perform a havan, that is fine, but unnecessarily creating nuisance everywhere and causing obstructions with a negative mindset whether in Sambhal, Bahraich, or Gorakhpur this is what SP always does.”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | In the UP Assembly, CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Samajwadi Party aur Loktanta, yeh nadi ke do alag alag chhor hai. Kab se inn logo ka Loktantra mein vishwas ho gaya?..." pic.twitter.com/s0ePxFKI0O — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

‘SP Has No Moral Right to Talk About Democracy’

The Chief Minister reiterated that SP’s track record did not align with democratic principles. “Since when did SP start having faith in democracy? Talking about democracy doesn’t suit them. Everyone knows what they did in Sambhal. Whether it’s Sambhal, Bahraich, or Gorakhpur, people remember SP’s misdeeds. During their tenure, they did no real work. And if the NDA government tries to bring development, they oppose it,” Yogi said.

‘During SP Rule, Traders Were Forced to Pay “Goonda Tax”’

CM Yogi also accused SP of exploiting traders during its regime. “We are working with traders across the state. During the SP government, traders were forced to pay a ‘goonda tax,’ which made them angry and cost SP politically. Instead of taking steps for development, they created obstacles in the path of traders. One cannot expect security and genuine development from the Samajwadi Party,” he asserted.