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English NewsNewsIndiaYogi Government Releases UPSSSC Homoeopathic Pharmacist Final Result, 395 Candidates Selected

Yogi Government Releases UPSSSC Homoeopathic Pharmacist Final Result, 395 Candidates Selected

UPSSSC has declared results for the Homoeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment, filling nearly all 397 posts. Here's how candidates were selected and what the cut-offs looked like.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UPSSSC announced Homoeopathic Pharmacist recruitment results, filling 395 vacancies.
  • Selection involved written exam and thorough document verification.
  • Unfilled posts from various categories were shifted to General.
  • Category-wise cut-off marks for selections were also published.

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has been working towards making recruitment processes more transparent, fair, and time-bound for the state's youth. In line with this, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has wrapped up the selection process for the Homoeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment, filling 395 of the 397 vacancies that were advertised.

The results and the cut-off marks for the exam were declared on Thursday, June 25. Two posts could not be filled because suitable candidates were not available in two sub-categories under the Divyang (Persons with Disabilities) category.

How Were The Candidates Selected For The Homeopathic Pharmacist Posts?

As per the notification issued by UPSSSC, the final merit list was drawn up based on the written exam and document verification. 

Category-wise, 159 candidates have been picked from the General category, 83 from the Scheduled Caste, 7 from the Scheduled Tribe, 107 from the Other Backwards Classes, and 39 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Among all selected candidates, 82 are women.

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Seven posts that were reserved for the Outstanding Sportsperson category could not be filled due to a lack of eligible candidates, so these were given to other candidates on the basis of merit instead.

What Were The Cut-Off Marks For Each Category?

The Commission also announced the cut-off marks category-wise. The General category cut-off stood at 48.75 marks, while it was 38.75 for Scheduled Castes, 34.50 for Scheduled Tribes, 42.75 for Other Backward Classes, and 38.50 for the EWS category.

Out of seven posts reserved for dependents of freedom fighters, only four eligible candidates could be found, and none were found under the Ex-Servicemen category. One post each in the LC and AAV sub-categories under the Persons with Disabilities category also remained vacant.

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As per the Commission, all these unfilled posts have now been shifted to the General category, in line with existing government orders. Candidates can check the full list of selected names and other category-wise details on the Commission's official website.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many vacancies were filled in the Homoeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment?

The UPSSSC filled 395 out of the 397 advertised vacancies for the Homoeopathic Pharmacist Recruitment. Two posts remained unfilled due to a lack of suitable candidates.

What was the selection process for the Homoeopathic Pharmacist posts?

Candidates were selected based on a written examination. A thorough document verification process was also conducted for all shortlisted candidates.

When were the results and cut-off marks declared?

The results and the cut-off marks for the exam were declared on Thursday, June 25.

What were the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam?

The cut-off marks were 48.75 for General, 38.75 for SC, 34.50 for ST, 42.75 for OBC, and 38.50 for EWS categories.

Why were some positions left unfilled in the recruitment?

Several posts, including those for Divyang and Outstanding Sportspersons, remained vacant due to a lack of eligible candidates. These unfilled positions were then shifted to the General category.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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