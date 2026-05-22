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HomeNewsIndiaYogi Attacks Ajay Rai Over his Remarks On PM Modi, Says 'Congress No Longer Worthy Of ...'

Yogi Attacks Ajay Rai Over his Remarks On PM Modi, Says 'Congress No Longer Worthy Of ...'

Congress UP chief Ajay Rai sparked controversy after allegedly using objectionable remarks against PM Modi in Mahoba, drawing sharp criticism from Yogi Adityanath and several BJP leaders.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 May 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP Congress chief Ajay Rai used objectionable language against PM Modi.
  • BJP leaders, including CM Yogi, strongly condemned Rai's remarks.

Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai has sparked a political controversy after allegedly using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the now-viral video, Ajay Rai could be seen making distasteful remarks while waving to a group of people who apparently assembled to see him off.

Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling the comments “indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable.”

Yogi Takes Swipe At Rahul

In a post on X, he also took an indirect swipe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress “yuvraj” had previously displayed similar behaviour.

Also Read: ‘Focus On The Future...’: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Fast-Track Governance, Keep Citizens First In Key Meet

"Previously, Congress's 'Yuvraj' has also introduced his own depravity. The Congress has now reached the pinnacle of desperation, despair, frustration, and mental bankruptcy. They are no longer even in a position to apologise to the people of the country,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Several BJP Leaders Slammed Rai

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary also attacked Rai over the remarks. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier public message wishing Ajay Rai a speedy recovery during his illness, Chaudhary questioned how the same leader was now being targeted with abusive language.

He said the Congress party’s comments reflected “panic, frustration and political bankruptcy” and accused its leaders of resorting to personal attacks when they had nothing left to say on public welfare, development and nation-building.

Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national IT cell, took cognisance of the incident and shared the despicable video on X, capturing the moment when Ajay Rai blurted out disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister.

"A few days ago, when UPCC chief Ajay Rai was unwell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly wished for his speedy recovery. But today, the same Ajay Rai was caught on camera using indecent language against the Prime Minister. This is the level of Congress's politics - responding to courtesy with rudeness," Maqlviya said in a post on X. 

Also Read: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Meerut Arun Govil said Prime Minister Modi had always maintained dignity and respect even towards political opponents. He noted that Modi had publicly wished Ajay Rai good health when he was hospitalised.

Govil said Rai’s remarks against the Prime Minister not only violated political decorum but also hurt the dignity of democratic discourse. He further stated that those who speak of running a “shop of love” should first ensure civility, restraint and respect in their politics and language.

“Politics can be a battle of ideologies, but the decline in language can never be acceptable,” he said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What political controversy has Ajay Rai sparked?

Ajay Rai, the Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh unit chief, has sparked a controversy by allegedly using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What was the reaction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?

Yogi Adityanath sharply criticized Ajay Rai's comments as 'indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable,' linking it to perceived desperation within the Congress party.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahoba PM Modi UP Yogi Adityanath Ajay Rai
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