Ajay Rai, the Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh unit chief, has sparked a controversy by allegedly using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Yogi Attacks Ajay Rai Over his Remarks On PM Modi, Says 'Congress No Longer Worthy Of ...'
Congress UP chief Ajay Rai sparked controversy after allegedly using objectionable remarks against PM Modi in Mahoba, drawing sharp criticism from Yogi Adityanath and several BJP leaders.
- UP Congress chief Ajay Rai used objectionable language against PM Modi.
- BJP leaders, including CM Yogi, strongly condemned Rai's remarks.
Indian National Congress Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai has sparked a political controversy after allegedly using objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from several BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
In the now-viral video, Ajay Rai could be seen making distasteful remarks while waving to a group of people who apparently assembled to see him off.
Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, calling the comments “indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What political controversy has Ajay Rai sparked?
What was the reaction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?
Yogi Adityanath sharply criticized Ajay Rai's comments as 'indecent, unparliamentary and unforgivable,' linking it to perceived desperation within the Congress party.