Yogi Attacks Ajay Rai Over his Remarks On PM Modi, Says 'Congress No Longer Worthy Of ...'

In a post on X, he also took an indirect swipe at senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress “yuvraj” had previously displayed similar behaviour.

Also Read: ‘Focus On The Future...’: PM Modi Asks Ministers To Fast-Track Governance, Keep Citizens First In Key Meet

"Previously, Congress's 'Yuvraj' has also introduced his own depravity. The Congress has now reached the pinnacle of desperation, despair, frustration, and mental bankruptcy. They are no longer even in a position to apologise to the people of the country,” the Chief Minister wrote.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के विषय में उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष द्वारा की गई अभद्र, असंसदीय और अक्षम्य टिप्पणी कांग्रेस के राजनीतिक कुसंस्कारों को प्रकट करती है।



पूर्व में कांग्रेस के 'युवराज' भी अपने कुसंस्कार का परिचय दे चुके हैं।



कांग्रेस अब हताशा,… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 22, 2026

Several BJP Leaders Slammed Rai

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary also attacked Rai over the remarks. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s earlier public message wishing Ajay Rai a speedy recovery during his illness, Chaudhary questioned how the same leader was now being targeted with abusive language.

He said the Congress party’s comments reflected “panic, frustration and political bankruptcy” and accused its leaders of resorting to personal attacks when they had nothing left to say on public welfare, development and nation-building.

Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s national IT cell, took cognisance of the incident and shared the despicable video on X, capturing the moment when Ajay Rai blurted out disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister.

कुछ दिन पहले जब यूपीपीसीसी चीफ अजय राय अस्वस्थ थे, तब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी ने सार्वजनिक रूप से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना की थी।



लेकिन आज वही अजय राय प्रधानमंत्री के खिलाफ अमर्यादित भाषा का इस्तेमाल करते कैमरे में कैद हुए।



यही कांग्रेस की राजनीति का स्तर है -… pic.twitter.com/AkbPemddlq — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 22, 2026

"A few days ago, when UPCC chief Ajay Rai was unwell, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had publicly wished for his speedy recovery. But today, the same Ajay Rai was caught on camera using indecent language against the Prime Minister. This is the level of Congress's politics - responding to courtesy with rudeness," Maqlviya said in a post on X.

Also Read: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Hospitalised After Falling Unconscious, Condition Stable

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Meerut Arun Govil said Prime Minister Modi had always maintained dignity and respect even towards political opponents. He noted that Modi had publicly wished Ajay Rai good health when he was hospitalised.

Govil said Rai’s remarks against the Prime Minister not only violated political decorum but also hurt the dignity of democratic discourse. He further stated that those who speak of running a “shop of love” should first ensure civility, restraint and respect in their politics and language.

“Politics can be a battle of ideologies, but the decline in language can never be acceptable,” he said.