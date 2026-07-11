India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Temple Donations Used To Build Mosque Walls': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Row

'Temple Donations Used To Build Mosque Walls': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Row

UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused the SP of diverting temple donations for mosque construction and criticised the Congress over Ayodhya.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He criticized opposition over large-scale Waqf land transfers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of misusing temple donations and diverting funds meant for temple welfare towards mosque construction during its tenure in power. Speaking at a public event in Ayodhya, the BJP leader also targeted the Congress, alleging that both parties had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and opposed the development of the temple town.

The remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, which has sparked a political war of words between the BJP and the Opposition.

Yogi Accuses SP Of Misusing Temple Donations

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party had taken control of temples during its rule and misappropriated donations made by devotees.

“Samajwadi Party used to pocket money donated at temples,” he added, as per reports.

The Chief Minister further claimed that funds collected from temples were diverted to construct mosque walls, accusing the previous SP government of misusing religious institutions for political purposes.

ALSO READ: 'J&K Is Integral Part Of India': Indian Diplomat Corrects Incorrect Map At Dhaka Seminar

Targets SP And Congress Over Ayodhya, Lord Ram

Adityanath also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of questioning the authenticity of Lord Ram before the BJP came to power.

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party used to question the authenticity of Lord Ram. After the BJP government came to power, the Ram Mandir was built.”

Referring to an earlier controversy, he said, “People who are now speaking about Lord Ram and faith had recently attempted to offer namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi.”

The BJP has previously alleged that during the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government in 2003, there was an attempt to organise Ramzan prayers near the Hanumangarhi temple. Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and BJP MP Brij Lal has claimed that the police denied permission, preventing the prayers from taking place.

ALSO READ: Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Iran Assassinates Him: 'I've Left Instructions To...'

Highlights Ayodhya's Development, Raises Waqf Land Issue

The Chief Minister credited the BJP government with transforming Ayodhya into a major religious and tourism hub, highlighting the construction of the Ram Temple and the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

He said opposition leaders had mocked the idea of such large-scale development in Ayodhya but that the BJP government had fulfilled a long-standing public aspiration.

Adityanath also criticised the opposition over the Waqf land issue, alleging that large tracts of land across the country had been transferred under Waqf, depriving economically weaker sections of potential benefits.

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the context behind Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks?

His remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case. This investigation has sparked a political debate between the BJP and the Opposition.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh BJP Samajwadi Party Ayodhya Yogi Adityanath AKhilesh Yadav
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Temple Donations Used To Build Mosque Walls': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Row
'Temple Donations Used To Build Mosque Walls': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Row
India
Punjab BJP Alleges AAP 'Hijacked' Morinda Civic Polls, Seeks Governor's Intervention
Punjab BJP Alleges AAP 'Hijacked' Morinda Civic Polls, Seeks Governor's Intervention
India
Why Did BJP Change Its Bankipur Candidate Against Prashant Kishor? Lalu Yadav, Fodder Scam Link Emerges
Why Did BJP Change Its Bankipur Candidate Against Prashant Kishor? Lalu Yadav, Fodder Scam Link Emerges
India
'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub
'Don't Resort To Such Acts': BJP Leader Narottam Mishra Appeals For Calm After BJP Ticket Snub
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
PM Modi News: Indian Community Welcomes PM Modi in Auckland, Crowd Raises Slogans of Modi Modi
UP News: Lalita Gautam Case Sparks Dalit Politics Row, Parties Attack Yogi Govt Over Meerut Police Action
Punjab Politics: Channi Camp Holds Key Meeting With Bhupesh Baghel, Congress Rift Intensifies in Chandigarh
Punjab Politics: Congress Infighting Deepens, Channi Camp to Meet Bhupesh Baghel Over Raja Warring Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget