'Temple Donations Used To Build Mosque Walls': Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Amid Ram Temple Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He criticized opposition over large-scale Waqf land transfers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched a fresh attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of misusing temple donations and diverting funds meant for temple welfare towards mosque construction during its tenure in power. Speaking at a public event in Ayodhya, the BJP leader also targeted the Congress, alleging that both parties had questioned the existence of Lord Ram and opposed the development of the temple town.

The remarks come amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged Ram Temple donation theft case, which has sparked a political war of words between the BJP and the Opposition.

Yogi Accuses SP Of Misusing Temple Donations

Addressing the gathering in Ayodhya, Adityanath alleged that the Samajwadi Party had taken control of temples during its rule and misappropriated donations made by devotees.

“Samajwadi Party used to pocket money donated at temples,” he added, as per reports.

The Chief Minister further claimed that funds collected from temples were diverted to construct mosque walls, accusing the previous SP government of misusing religious institutions for political purposes.

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Targets SP And Congress Over Ayodhya, Lord Ram

Adityanath also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of questioning the authenticity of Lord Ram before the BJP came to power.

“The Congress and the Samajwadi Party used to question the authenticity of Lord Ram. After the BJP government came to power, the Ram Mandir was built.”

Referring to an earlier controversy, he said, “People who are now speaking about Lord Ram and faith had recently attempted to offer namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi.”

The BJP has previously alleged that during the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led government in 2003, there was an attempt to organise Ramzan prayers near the Hanumangarhi temple. Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and BJP MP Brij Lal has claimed that the police denied permission, preventing the prayers from taking place.

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Highlights Ayodhya's Development, Raises Waqf Land Issue

The Chief Minister credited the BJP government with transforming Ayodhya into a major religious and tourism hub, highlighting the construction of the Ram Temple and the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

He said opposition leaders had mocked the idea of such large-scale development in Ayodhya but that the BJP government had fulfilled a long-standing public aspiration.

Adityanath also criticised the opposition over the Waqf land issue, alleging that large tracts of land across the country had been transferred under Waqf, depriving economically weaker sections of potential benefits.