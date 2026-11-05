Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing the Opposition of disrespecting the people's mandate and turning electoral frustration into what he described as the “politics of anarchy”. In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath took aim at Opposition leaders over their repeated electoral defeats and questioned their approach towards democratic institutions.

"Their leaders lacked clarity, capacity and credibility. Disrespect for the people's mandate is a consequence of this very mindset," he wrote. The chief minister alleged that frustration within the Congress and the INDIA alliance over their electoral setbacks had translated into confrontational politics. He also accused the Opposition of undermining democratic values through its actions.

Yogi Adityanath To Join 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March

UP CM Adityanath said he would participate in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march scheduled to take place in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. The march is being organised to raise public awareness against what the chief minister described as anarchic politics and to protect the dignity of democratic institutions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin is also scheduled to participate in the programme alongside Adityanath.

The event comes amid the BJP's continuing political criticism of the Congress and other Opposition parties over their approach to electoral outcomes and democratic processes.

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CM Reaffirms BJP's Commitment To Democracy

Questioning the political conduct of the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Adityanath sought to reassure people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained committed to protecting democratic institutions.

CM Yogi said the party would continue to safeguard India's democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister's remarks add to the ongoing political exchanges between the BJP and the Opposition.

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