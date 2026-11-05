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English NewsNewsIndia‘Lack Of Clarity, Capacity, Credibility’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Gorakhpur Rally

‘Lack Of Clarity, Capacity, Credibility’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Gorakhpur Rally

UP CM Yogi Adityanath targets Congress and INDIA bloc over alleged disrespect for the people's mandate ahead of a BJP march in Gorakhpur with Nitin Nabin.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 05 Nov 2026 11:59 AM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday criticised the Congress and the INDIA bloc, accusing the Opposition of disrespecting the people's mandate and turning electoral frustration into what he described as the “politics of anarchy”. In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath took aim at Opposition leaders over their repeated electoral defeats and questioned their approach towards democratic institutions.

"Their leaders lacked clarity, capacity and credibility. Disrespect for the people's mandate is a consequence of this very mindset," he wrote. The chief minister alleged that frustration within the Congress and the INDIA alliance over their electoral setbacks had translated into confrontational politics. He also accused the Opposition of undermining democratic values through its actions.

Yogi Adityanath To Join 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' March

UP CM Adityanath said he would participate in the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march scheduled to take place in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. The march is being organised to raise public awareness against what the chief minister described as anarchic politics and to protect the dignity of democratic institutions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin is also scheduled to participate in the programme alongside Adityanath.

The event comes amid the BJP's continuing political criticism of the Congress and other Opposition parties over their approach to electoral outcomes and democratic processes.

ALSO READ: Under-Construction Building Collapses In Delhi's Chawri Bazaar, Several Feared Trapped

CM Reaffirms BJP's Commitment To Democracy

Questioning the political conduct of the Congress and the INDIA bloc, Adityanath sought to reassure people that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained committed to protecting democratic institutions.

CM Yogi said the party would continue to safeguard India's democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister's remarks add to the ongoing political exchanges between the BJP and the Opposition.

ALSO READ: ‘Spend More Time In India': Rijiju Jabs Rahul, Lists Conditions For Congress To ‘Win More MPs’

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yogi Adityanath's main criticism of the Congress and INDIA bloc?

He criticizes them for disrespecting the people's mandate and engaging in

What event is Yogi Adityanath participating in and why?

He is participating in a 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' march in Gorakhpur. The event aims to raise public awareness against anarchic politics and protect the dignity of democratic institutions.

What is the BJP's commitment regarding democratic institutions?

The BJP is committed to protecting democratic institutions and safeguarding India's democracy. They aim to do so under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Nov 2026 11:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA Alliance INDIA Bloc CONGRESS 'INDIA Alliance
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