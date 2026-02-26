Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYogi Adityanath Secures Rs 11,000 Crore MoUs In Japan, Pitches UP As Investment Hub

Yogi Adityanath Secures Rs 11,000 Crore MoUs In Japan, Pitches UP As Investment Hub

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi signs Rs 11,000 crore MoUs in Japan, pitches UP as top investment hub with focus on tech, manufacturing and Japan Industrial City.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began his official visit to Japan with a major investment breakthrough, as Memorandums of Understanding worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore were signed with prominent Japanese firms. The agreements span a wide spectrum of industries and are being seen as a significant boost to industrial collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

The MoUs cover sectors such as agricultural equipment, industrial machinery, automobiles, electronics, hospitality, real estate, industrial printing, and environmental infrastructure. The partnerships are expected to expand manufacturing capabilities in the state while deepening technology-driven cooperation.

Japanese Firms Commit Across Key Sectors

Among the companies entering into agreements are Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV, and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd.

Kubota, headquartered in Osaka and established in 1890, is globally known for its agricultural and industrial machinery. Through collaboration with Escorts Kubota Limited, it is strengthening its footprint in India’s farm mechanisation space. Meanwhile, Minda Corporation and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry are expected to enhance automotive electronics and advanced component production in the state.

Nagase & Co., Ltd., active in advanced materials and mobility solutions, will contribute to expanding high-technology manufacturing ecosystems. Seiko Advance’s expertise in industrial printing inks and coating solutions will support growth in electronics panels, automotive graphics, and consumer appliances.

Tokyo Road Show Highlights UP’s Growth Story

At the UP Investment Road Show in Tokyo, Adityanath positioned Uttar Pradesh as a prime investment destination. He said, "Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most preferred state for investment in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, large market potential and young workforce".

Emphasising the state’s demographic and economic strength, he stated, "Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is the country’s largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities. Over the past 9 years, the state’s economy and per capita income have nearly tripled".

He further asserted, "Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the proposed Japan Industrial City in the YEIDA region near Noida International Airport, where 500 acres have been earmarked exclusively for Japanese investors to operate as a dedicated cluster with robust connectivity and logistics support.

Cultural Connect & Sectoral Opportunities

Drawing cultural parallels, Adityanath said, "He salutes this sacred land. Uttar Pradesh is the holy birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram of the Suryavansh. It is also the sacred karmabhoomi of Bhagwan Buddha. Some of the most significant global sites associated with Bhagwan Buddha, including Kapilvastu, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, are located in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ramayana Circuit and Buddhist Circuit are being effectively developed, giving new momentum to spiritual tourism. When we speak of Bhagwan Shree Ram and Bhagwan Buddha, it connects to the great Suryavansh tradition whose first ray rises on the land of Japan. With this sense of cultural affinity, I welcome you all".

He also outlined investment avenues in semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, electric mobility, logistics and renewable energy. Referring to the 2023 Global Investors Summit, he noted that proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received, with projects worth ₹15 lakh crore already grounded.

With 96 lakh MSME units employing over 3 crore people and improved infrastructure including expressways, freight corridors and operational airports, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a central hub for India-Japan industrial cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Japan?

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore were signed with prominent Japanese firms, boosting industrial collaboration.

Which sectors are covered by the MoUs signed with Japanese firms?

The MoUs cover agricultural equipment, industrial machinery, automobiles, electronics, hospitality, real estate, industrial printing, and environmental infrastructure.

Why is Uttar Pradesh considered a preferred investment destination in India?

Uttar Pradesh is highlighted for its secure environment, strong infrastructure, large market potential, young workforce, and tripling economy and per capita income over nine years.

What is the Japan Industrial City and where is it located?

It is a proposed dedicated cluster of 500 acres for Japanese investors in the YEIDA region, near Noida International Airport, offering robust connectivity and logistics support.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH
Embed widget