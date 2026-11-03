Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yogi Adityanath highlighted Deepotsav as a symbol of social unity.

He criticized previous governments for neglecting unifying cultural traditions.

Deepotsav, initiated in 2017, involves diverse groups beyond caste.

Saints, students, workers participate, creating collective belonging through faith.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the role of Ayodhya's Deepotsav in promoting social unity, arguing that shared faith and cultural traditions can bring people together beyond caste divisions. In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the annual celebration in Ayodhya reflected a society united by cultural participation rather than caste identities. He also criticised previous governments for allegedly neglecting this aspect of social cohesion.

"The rigidity of caste divides society, while shared faith and culture bind it together. Deepotsav in Shri Ayodhya Ji is a living example of this social unity," Yogi wrote.

Yogi Says Deepotsav Initiative Began In 2017

The Chief Minister said that before 2017, governments that made caste divisions the basis of their political approach had neglected the cultural traditions that could unite society.

He credited the BJP's double-engine government with changing this approach by launching Deepotsav in 2017. According to him, the initiative transformed Ayodhya's cultural heritage associated with Lord Ram into a public celebration involving people from different sections of society.

The festival has since become a prominent part of Ayodhya's cultural celebrations, with participation from various communities and professional groups.

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Saints, Students And Workers Participate Together

Highlighting the diversity of participants, Yogi said the festival brings together religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters and traders.

He credited the participation to the guidance of saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that people from different backgrounds come together for the celebrations with equal enthusiasm.

Yogi said: "Under the inspiring guidance of revered saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, religious leaders, students, sanitation workers, potters and traders today participate in this event with equal enthusiasm and devotion. Here, identity is defined not by caste but by participation. Diyas may be lit by different hands, but their light brings the entire society together. This is the message of Deepotsav. This is the vision of a harmonious society."

Ayodhya's Cultural Celebrations As A Message Of Unity

Through his remarks, the Chief Minister presented Deepotsav as an example of how religious and cultural celebrations can bring together people across social groups. His message placed particular emphasis on collective participation, suggesting that shared traditions and community involvement can create a sense of belonging beyond caste identities.

The annual celebration in Ayodhya has become a key feature of the Uttar Pradesh government's cultural outreach, with the administration positioning it as an event that showcases the city's association with Lord Ram.