Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Xi arrived for BRICS Summit, meeting PM Modi.

Meeting aims to stabilize ties after 2020 Ladakh standoff.

Xi will discuss global issues and BRICS cooperation development.

India hosts BRICS Summit; China assumes chairmanship next.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, with his proposed bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to be closely watched amid efforts by the two countries to stabilise their ties. The visit is Xi's first trip to India in nearly seven years.

Xi left Beijing earlier in the morning at PM Modi's invitation for the two-day summit being hosted by India. He is scheduled to hold talks with PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting.

Xi's delegation includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

China Says Modi-Xi Meeting To Be Third In A Row

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the proposed meeting would be the third consecutive year in which Xi and Modi have met, following their meetings in Kazan and Tianjin.

Mao said Beijing would seek to build on the strategic direction set by the two leaders while strengthening communication and cooperation.

"China will work with India to act on the strategic guidance of the two leaders, handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, step up communication, enhance cooperation, properly handle differences, and be friends enjoying good-neighbourliness and partners helping each other succeed," she said.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of efforts by New Delhi and Beijing to improve bilateral ties following a prolonged period of tensions after the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff.

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Border Talks Underway Between India, China

The proposed Modi-Xi engagement comes after a series of discussions between the two sides on the boundary issue and broader bilateral relations.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing last month on the boundary question, maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and steps to improve bilateral relations.

During the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks in Beijing on August 25, India and China reached an eight-point consensus. The two sides agreed to advance discussions on an early and substantial harvest of boundary delimitation and border management.

Against this backdrop, the Modi-Xi meeting is expected to be watched for indications of the future direction of India-China relations.

Xi To Discuss Global Situation, BRICS Cooperation

Mao said Xi would attend and address the BRICS Summit and hold discussions with other leaders on the international situation, the development of BRICS mechanisms and ways to deepen practical cooperation.

She said Xi would also put forward China's initiatives and positions aimed at guiding the high-quality development of broader BRICS cooperation.

China, she said, was ready to work with other BRICS members to maintain steady progress in cooperation and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

China Backs Dialogue Amid Global Conflicts

The New Delhi summit is taking place against the backdrop of the Iran-US conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mao said China supports a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to security and favours dialogue as a means of resolving international disputes.

"We are committed to promoting the political settlement of hotspot issues through dialogue. We look forward to working with fellow BRICS countries to promote dialogue and negotiation to resolve differences and jointly safeguard regional and global peace and stability," she said.

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India Hosts BRICS Before China Takes Over Chair

India, the current chair of BRICS, is hosting the 18th summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

BRICS originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The grouping expanded in 2024 with the inclusion of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, while Indonesia joined in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

India is a founding member of BRICS and has previously held the chairmanship in 2012, 2016 and 2021. It assumed its fourth chairmanship on January 1 this year, with 2026 also marking 20 years since the grouping's establishment.

China will take over the rotating BRICS chairmanship after the New Delhi summit.

Xi's Previous India Visits

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. He had earlier travelled to Goa in 2016 for the BRICS Summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with PM Modi.

His current visit comes as both countries seek to move beyond tensions that followed the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff and strengthen engagement on bilateral issues.

(With inputs from PTI)