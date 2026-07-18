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English NewsNewsIndiaWrong blood transfusion at Jodhpur hospital leaves new mother battling for life

Wrong blood transfusion at Jodhpur hospital leaves new mother battling for life

odhpur, Jul 17 (PTI): A case of alleged medical negligence has been reported from the Ummed Hospital here, where a 24-year-old woman is battling for her life after she was reportedly administered the wrong blood group following childbirt.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:45 AM (IST)

odhpur, Jul 17 (PTI): A case of alleged medical negligence has been reported from the Ummed Hospital here, where a 24-year-old woman is battling for her life after she was reportedly administered the wrong blood group following childbirth.

The patient, Dhapu Bhil, was shifted to the ICU of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital on July 13 after her condition deteriorated following the alleged transfusion error a day earlier.

Dhapu, a resident of Dawra Baori village in Jodhpur district, delivered a boy through normal delivery on July 11.

Owing to severe anaemia and other post-delivery complications, she was referred to the Ummed Hospital the same day, where she was transfused with O-positive blood, her original blood group.

However, during a second blood transfusion on the night of July 12, she was allegedly administered B-positive blood.

According to her family members, Dhapu developed severe shivering immediately after the transfusion and there was blood in her urine collection bag, indicating a transfusion reaction.

Her condition rapidly worsened, leading to kidney failure, cessation of urine output and bleeding, they said.

As her condition deteriorated, Dhapu was transferred to the MG Hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU.

MG Hospital superintendent Fateh Singh said the incompatible blood transfusion severely affected the patient's kidneys, causing urine output to stop.

"She is on continuous dialysis and her condition is gradually improving. She remains under close observation,” he said.

Dhapu's husband Kishanaram claimed that the family was never informed that the referral to the MG Hospital was necessitated by an “incorrect” blood transfusion.

The first transfusion was carried out properly, but her health deteriorated immediately after the second. "Nobody told us that she had been given the wrong blood,” Kishanaram said, adding that the family has still not received a satisfactory explanation for her sudden deterioration.

Hospital sources suggested that the error may have occurred because two women admitted to the Ummed Hospital had identical names, while their husbands also shared the same name.

One patient had a B-positive blood group, resulting in an apparent mix-up during the transfusion process, the sources said.

SN Medical College principal B S Jodha said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and strict action would be taken against those found guilty. PTI COR ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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