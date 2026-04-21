Workers protest over wages, allege harassment in Haldwani; police use mild force after scuffle

Haldwani, Apr 20 (PTI): Tension gripped the Motahaldu area in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Monday as hundreds of employees of a private company launched a strike over various demands, leading to a heated face-off between some protesters and police.

Heavy police deployment remains at the site to prevent any untoward incidents as workers continue their sit-in protest at the gates of an industrial unit here, officials said.

Arguments broke out between police personnel and some youth leaders who had come to support the workers, which quickly escalated into a scuffle. Police used light force to disperse the crowd and restore order after the situation turned volatile, witnesses said.

The development comes days after protests by factory workers in Noida turned violent on April 13, with vehicles torched and public property vandalised during demonstrations for a wage hike. The protests paralysed traffic and left thousands of commuters stranded at the Delhi-Noida border.

In Motahaldu, the protesting workers have demanded a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 and a fixed eight-hour work shift. They have alleged that the management forces them to work beyond scheduled hours without providing corresponding financial compensation.

Nearly 500 male and female employees accused the management of economic exploitation and arbitrary decision-making. Female workers alleged "inhumane treatment", claiming restrictions on basic needs such as drinking water and washroom breaks, alongside the use of abusive language by officials.

Protesters also demanded the immediate reinstatement of recently terminated colleagues. They said workers are being fired without clear reasons, creating an atmosphere of job insecurity.

Concerns regarding the company's transport system were also raised. The protesting employees alleged poor maintenance of company buses and inappropriate behaviour by drivers, claiming these factors pose risks to their safety and health.

Local MLA Mohan Singh Bisht also reached the spot and tried to mediate between the company management and the protesters in the presence of administration officials.

"We have requested the company management to consider the protesting workers' demands. I will also take up the issue with the chief minister," Bisht said while speaking to PTI.

Talks between both parties are currently underway, though no resolution has been reached yet.

Haldichaur outpost in-charge Shankar Singh Nayal said the situation is under control, and the police are keeping a check to maintain law and order. PTI COR AKY PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)