Stalin Unveils Chennai's New Amusement Park 'Wonderla': Check Rides, Ticket Prices And Offers

Tamil Nadu marked a major milestone in its tourism and entertainment sector as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated Wonderla Chennai on December 1, 2025. The park—India’s fifth Wonderla and the state’s first—opens to the public on December 2 in the bustling Mahabalipuram tourist belt. Developed with an investment exceeding Rs 611 crore, the project is being positioned as a transformative addition to the state’s leisure infrastructure.

What Does Wonderla Offer?

Spread across a large expanse, Wonderla Chennai houses 43 world-class rides and can accommodate up to 6,500 visitors a day. Entry prices start at Rs 1,489, with multiple promotional offers including a 10% discount on advance online bookings, 20% concessions for college students with valid identity cards, and special packages for groups and festive occasions.

The park is a major draw for Tamil Nadu, with the government noting its capacity to entertain over 6,500 people daily. Its offerings include 43 rides—covering high-thrill, family, children's, and water categories—and eight themed restaurants.

At the ceremony, Arun K. Chittilappilli, Managing Director of Wonderla Holidays Limited, highlighted the company’s long-term commitment to Tamil Nadu’s growth. “The launch of Wonderla Chennai marks the beginning of our amusement park journey in Tamil Nadu, a vibrant and forward-looking state, and we are committed to further investing, expanding and contributing to its tourism and entertainment ecosystem in the years to come. As Wonderla Chennai opens to the public tomorrow, we look forward to welcoming guests from across the region and building a long-term partnership with the state,” he said.

A Boost To Tourism, Local Economy

Located in the heritage-rich Mahabalipuram corridor, the park is poised to enhance the area’s family entertainment appeal while strengthening Tamil Nadu’s tourism profile.



The state’s ongoing industrial momentum provides the backdrop for the launch: since 2021, Tamil Nadu has attracted investments worth Rs 10,07,974 crore through 893 MoUs, generating over 31 lakh jobs. As part of this growth cycle, Wonderla Chennai contributes approximately 1,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, of which 720 direct roles have been filled largely by local candidates.

Cultural Integration Through Local Craft Partnerships

Wonderla Chennai has also tied up with artisans who craft Thanjavur dolls and Marapachi dolls, enabling the park to showcase Tamil cultural heritage while creating new economic avenues for local craftspeople.



This approach is expected to enrich visitor experience with region-specific artistic elements.

Sustainability At The Core

Sustainability is a key design pillar in the new park. Wonderla Chennai incorporates a massive 37.5 crore-litre rainwater harvesting structure, a 1,000 kW solar installation in its second phase, and 32,000 square metres of landscaped green zones containing 1,000 native tree species. The use of local raw materials and natural ventilation techniques adds to its eco-friendly operational model.