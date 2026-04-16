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HomeNewsIndia'Women’s Reservation Bill Was Congress' Idea': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi For 'Taking Credit'

'Women’s Reservation Bill Was Congress' Idea': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi For 'Taking Credit'

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that if ancient strategist Chanakya were alive today, he would be surprised by the situation.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 07:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Priyanka Gandhi criticizes bill's rushed implementation process.
  • She questions delimitation based on outdated 2011 Census.
  • Gandhi claims OBC representation may be weakened by bill.

During the special session of Parliament on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi raised several concerns over the process and implementation, accusing the Centre of rushing the legislation.

She said the government was working in “haste” and attempting to carry out delimitation based on the 2011 Census, which she argued was not appropriate. According to her, such a major reform requires robust and updated data.

Concerns Over Delimitation 

Gandhi questioned the proposal to expand Parliament by 50 per cent, stating that while the idea had been presented, there were no concrete steps visible in that direction.

She alleged that the bill lacked clarity on this issue and added that while Rahul Gandhi is often mocked in Parliament, the same concerns he raises are eventually taken seriously during discussions.

OBC Representation Under Scrutiny

The Congress leader accused the government of weakening the rights of the OBC community despite claiming to support their interests.

She said the attempt to implement delimitation using 2011 Census data could deprive OBCs of their rightful representation and mislead the public.

‘PM Is Nervous’: Attack On Government

Sharpening her attack, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “nervous” about a fresh census, as it would reveal the actual data on OBC populations.

She alleged that by pushing for delimitation on outdated figures, the government was trying to take away OBC rights and “throw dust in the eyes” of the public.

Assam Delimitation Example, Swipe At Home Minister

Citing the delimitation exercise in Assam, Gandhi claimed that boundaries were drawn arbitrarily, raising questions over fairness.

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that if ancient strategist Chanakya were alive today, he would be surprised by the situation.

Questions On Implementation Of Women’s Quota

Gandhi also questioned why 33 per cent reservation for women was not implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

She alleged that the BJP had turned a critical issue like women’s reservation into a “tool to retain power.”

Her remarks underline the Opposition’s position, while supporting women’s reservation in principle, it continues to question the method, timing and political intent behind its implementation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What concerns did Priyanka Gandhi raise about the Women's Reservation Bill?

Priyanka Gandhi expressed concerns about the bill being rushed by the Centre and questioned the use of the 2011 Census for delimitation, arguing for updated data for such a significant reform.

Why did Priyanka Gandhi criticize the delimitation process proposed in the bill?

She argued that using the 2011 Census data for delimitation might weaken OBC representation and mislead the public, suggesting the Prime Minister is nervous about a fresh census revealing actual OBC numbers.

What was Priyanka Gandhi's stance on the implementation of the 33% women's quota?

She questioned why the reservation wasn't implemented within the current Lok Sabha seats and accused the BJP of using the issue as a 'tool to retain power'.

What example did Priyanka Gandhi use to criticize the delimitation process?

She cited the delimitation exercise in Assam, claiming boundaries were drawn arbitrarily and questioned its fairness, even making a swipe at the Home Minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 05:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha PM Modi Breaking News Priyanka Gandhi ABP Live 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi
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