'Women’s Reservation Bill Was Congress' Idea': Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi For 'Taking Credit'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Priyanka Gandhi criticizes bill's rushed implementation process.

She questions delimitation based on outdated 2011 Census.

Gandhi claims OBC representation may be weakened by bill.

During the special session of Parliament on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi raised several concerns over the process and implementation, accusing the Centre of rushing the legislation.

She said the government was working in “haste” and attempting to carry out delimitation based on the 2011 Census, which she argued was not appropriate. According to her, such a major reform requires robust and updated data.

Concerns Over Delimitation

Gandhi questioned the proposal to expand Parliament by 50 per cent, stating that while the idea had been presented, there were no concrete steps visible in that direction.

She alleged that the bill lacked clarity on this issue and added that while Rahul Gandhi is often mocked in Parliament, the same concerns he raises are eventually taken seriously during discussions.

OBC Representation Under Scrutiny

The Congress leader accused the government of weakening the rights of the OBC community despite claiming to support their interests.

She said the attempt to implement delimitation using 2011 Census data could deprive OBCs of their rightful representation and mislead the public.

‘PM Is Nervous’: Attack On Government

Sharpening her attack, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “nervous” about a fresh census, as it would reveal the actual data on OBC populations.

She alleged that by pushing for delimitation on outdated figures, the government was trying to take away OBC rights and “throw dust in the eyes” of the public.

Assam Delimitation Example, Swipe At Home Minister

Citing the delimitation exercise in Assam, Gandhi claimed that boundaries were drawn arbitrarily, raising questions over fairness.

Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, she said that if ancient strategist Chanakya were alive today, he would be surprised by the situation.

Questions On Implementation Of Women’s Quota

Gandhi also questioned why 33 per cent reservation for women was not implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

She alleged that the BJP had turned a critical issue like women’s reservation into a “tool to retain power.”

Her remarks underline the Opposition’s position, while supporting women’s reservation in principle, it continues to question the method, timing and political intent behind its implementation.