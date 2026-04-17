The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha because the government did not secure the required two-thirds majority during voting.
Women’s Reservation Bill Defeated; Akhilesh Blames ‘Lack Of Effort’
Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party had made its position clear in support of the legislation.
- Women's reservation bill failed to pass Lok Sabha.
- Government did not secure required two-thirds majority.
- Samajwadi Party reiterated support for women's reservation.
The Constitution Amendment Bill related to women’s reservation was defeated in the Lok Sabha after the government failed to secure the required two-thirds majority during voting on Friday (April 17), dealing a setback to the proposed quota for women.
Reacting to the development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said his party had made its position clear in support of the legislation.
“We have made our position very clear. It seems the process has stalled, it seems there was some lack of effort. We are in favor of women's reservation. We support women's reservation, their security, their respect, their place, and their rightful place in democracy,” he said.
‘No Opposition To Reservation,’ Says SP Chief
Yadav also asserted that neither his party nor the opposition had opposed the idea of women’s reservation.
“No one in the Samajwadi Party or the opposition opposed women's reservation . But those who wanted to usurp the rights of women, the opposition drew a Lakshman Rekha in such a way that they could not come out of that line,” he added.
Delimitation Bill Fails To Pass In Lok Sabha
The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation could not be passed during the three-day special session of Parliament, dealing a major setback to the proposed reform.
During voting held on Friday evening on three bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation, only 298 votes were cast in favour, falling short of the required threshold.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a total of 528 votes were cast, with 298 in favour and 230 against. In the first round, 489 votes were recorded, including 278 in favour and 211 against.
The bill required a two-thirds majority of 352 votes, meaning it fell short by 54 votes.
Related Video
Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Constitution Amendment Bill related to women's reservation?
What was the Samajwadi Party's stance on the women's reservation bill?
The Samajwadi Party chief stated that his party clearly supported the legislation and is in favor of women's reservation.
Did the opposition oppose the concept of women's reservation?
The Samajwadi Party chief asserted that neither his party nor the opposition opposed the idea of women's reservation itself.
How many votes were cast in favor of the bill, and what was the required majority?
298 votes were cast in favor, falling short of the required two-thirds majority of 352 votes.