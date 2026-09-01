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English NewsNewsIndiaWomen's empowerment begins at home, through education: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Women's empowerment begins at home, through education: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Monday that women's empowerment begins at home and through educatio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 12:28 AM (IST)

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel said on Monday that women's empowerment begins at home and through education. Speaking at a function in Lucknow, Anandiben Patel said today daughters are achieving remarkable success in education, start-ups, business, and various other fields.

Still, the right mindset, opportunity, and family support remain essential for them to move forward, she said.

Patel expressed confidence that in the years ahead, women would take on even more effective roles across education, administration, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The UP Governor participated in a discussion event at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, regarding the book 'Shatayu Sangh aur Mahila Sahbhagita' authored by Dr Shobha Vijendra -- a social worker and member of the National Commission for Women's advisory committee, the Jan Bhavan said in a statement.

Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Satish Mahana said women's contribution ('matrishakti') has always been significant to the Sangh's work. Sharing experiences from his childhood, he mentioned that his mother held affection and respect for the Sangh's 'swayamsevaks' and 'pracharaks'.

He said women are accorded the highest respect within the Sangh, and their support provides the strength to carry the family, the spirit of service, and society forward.

UP's Minister for Women's Welfare, Child Development and Nutrition Baby Rani Maurya said women are a source of strength not only for the family but also for society and the nation. She said women are advancing in every field today and should be granted opportunities and the authority to lead and make decisions.  Highlighting the contribution of rural women, she emphasised that women's participation forms the foundation of all societal progress. PTI NAV ASD ASD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Sep 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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