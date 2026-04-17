Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition criticizes government's delayed Women's Reservation Bill rollout.

Leaders question timing, alleging deliberate postponement of implementation.

Government defends process, stating implementation follows procedural timeline.

Debate intensifies over bill's immediate implementation and modalities.

Opposition on Women Reservation Rollout: The second day of the special Parliament session saw sharp exchanges over the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, with opposition leaders accusing the government of delaying its rollout and undermining democratic processes. Leading the charge, Congress MP KC Venugopal criticised the timing of the notification of the 2023 legislation, alleging that the government had failed to act despite earlier consensus.

The Women’s Reservation Act, passed in 2023, has officially been brought into effect just before the Lok Sabha takes up voting on its amendment.

‘Delay Substantiates Our Charge’: Venugopal

Venugopal argued that the late notification reinforced the opposition’s claim that the government had intentionally postponed implementation. He called for wider consultation and immediate action within the existing parliamentary framework.

On Women's Reservation Bill, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said, "We are ready for the complete implementation of Women's Reservation Bill within the existing 543 seats. Keep 543 as the total number and reserve one-third for women. You are not safeguarding the interests of women through this bill. If you truly want to safeguard the interests of women, this is the best way. In the name of women, you are trying to hijack democracy, which we cannot allow."

He also urged the government to convene an all-party meeting to ensure consensus-driven implementation, warning that the current approach risks weakening democratic institutions.

Opposition Questions Government Intent

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh questioned the government’s intent, suggesting that genuine political will was lacking.

Ujjwal Raman Singh said: "It would have talked to the opposition parties, sought the Congress party's opinion, and then passed the bill. Yesterday, Priyanka Gandhi said If you want, you can take all the credit, but what's the problem in providing 33% reservation out of 543?..."

He argued that broader consultation with opposition parties could have ensured smoother passage and implementation of the legislation.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi raised concerns over the timing and implications of the move.

She questioned the government in the Lok Sabha, asking why the Women’s Reservation Act was notified only recently, despite being passed earlier. Kanimozhi also alleged that the bill, while presented as a pro-women measure, could disrupt India’s federal balance.

Government Defends Process

Responding to the criticism, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the government’s approach, stating that implementation follows a procedural timeline.

He said, "This is a process. We are bringing this law, and a notice has been issues to implement old laws which were not implemented earlier."

Rijiju maintained that the notification was part of a broader effort to operationalise pending legislation and ensure that previously unimplemented laws are enforced.

Debate Intensifies Over Implementation

The Women’s Reservation Bill, also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seeks to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. While it was passed with broad support, its rollout has triggered political friction over timelines and modalities.

With opposition parties demanding immediate implementation within the current 543-seat structure and the government emphasising procedural steps, the debate is set to remain a focal point in the ongoing session.