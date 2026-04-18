Opposition To Write To PM Modi Seeking Old Women’s Quota Bill Rollout After Lok Sabha Defeat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition demands immediate women's reservation implementation.

INDIA alliance to hold press conferences nationwide.

Quota should be within existing seats.

Bill failed to meet two-thirds majority requirement.

The Opposition is set to escalate its campaign for women’s political representation by formally writing to Narendra Modi, urging the immediate implementation of the earlier Women’s Reservation Bill without linking it to a rise in parliamentary seats.

Leaders from parties within the INDIA alliance are also preparing coordinated press conferences across the country to reiterate their demand. According to sources, they will accuse the government of attempting to “redraw the political map of India under its guise,” while framing their push as a call for genuine empowerment.

Demand For Quota Within Existing Seats

Opposition leaders argue that meaningful representation for women can only be ensured if the 33 per cent quota is implemented within the current strength of legislatures, rather than through expansion.

They contend that increasing the number of seats risks altering political balance and diluting the core objective of the reservation policy. The demand is likely to form the centrepiece of their outreach in the coming days.

Bill Defeat Marks Rare Setback For Government

The renewed push comes in the wake of the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The proposed legislation sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women from 2029 while expanding Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Despite securing 298 votes in favour against 230, the Bill fell short of the 352 votes required for a two-thirds majority, leading to its rejection. The outcome marked the first time a bill introduced under Modi’s government failed to pass in Parliament.

Key Leaders Present During Voting

The high-stakes vote saw the of senior leaders including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, alongside Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Following the result, Om Birla adjourned the House for the day, announcing that proceedings would resume on Saturday. The special three-day session, held from April 16 to 18, had been convened specifically to secure passage of the Bill.

With political tempers running high, the Opposition’s next steps signal an intensifying battle over representation and electoral reforms. As both sides dig in, the issue of women’s reservation is poised to remain at the forefront of national politics.