Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justice Nagarathna highlighted structural barriers to true gender equality.

She advocated 33% representation for women in legal panels.

Equal opportunities, leadership critical for women's professional advancement.

Substantive equality addresses diverse, intersecting challenges faced by women.

Supreme Court judge BV Nagarathna, who is in line to become India's first woman Chief Justice, has said that the presence of women in high public offices does not necessarily reflect gender equality across society. Calling for a deeper examination of the structural barriers faced by women, she stressed that equal opportunities in education, employment and professional advancement remain a challenge.

Speaking at the inaugural Cornelia Sorabji Memorial Lecture at Somerville College, University of Oxford, earlier this week, Justice Nagarathna said the achievements of a few distinguished women in public life should not be mistaken for the actual position of women across the country. She emphasised that substantive equality must take into account the diverse experiences of women.

“I have had the benefit of education and a career to pursue but there are many women in India who find it difficult to pursue education or have a career, even though well qualified. Indian society, particularly the male society needs to introspect on this critical aspect, if the cherished goals of our Constitution are to be achieved by the women of India,” she said.

Justice Nagarathna Calls For 33% Representation For Women Lawyers

Justice Nagarathna called for one-third representation for women lawyers on government panels, including those representing public sector undertakings and providing legal aid.

She said women's participation in the legal profession should go beyond merely gaining entry and extend to opportunities for professional growth, institutional leadership and positions of authority.

“If women are to participate equally in the administration of justice, their representation must extend beyond the right to enter the profession. It must encompass opportunities to represent the State, advise public institutions, and participate in the exercise of legal authority,” she said.

Her remarks come amid a continuing gender imbalance in India's higher judiciary. The Supreme Court currently has three women judges among its 37 sitting judges. In the country's 25 high courts, women account for 111 of the 781 sitting judges, or around 14%, according to the latest available figures.

Justice Nagarathna is expected to become India's first woman Chief Justice in September 2027, although her tenure as the head of the judiciary will be brief.

From Constitutional Equality To Landmark Judgments

During the lecture, Justice Nagarathna traced the evolution of women's rights from the colonial legal order to the constitutional promise of equality. She said the journey remained incomplete despite significant legislative and judicial progress.

She explained how the constitutional guarantees under Articles 14 and 21 had evolved through legislative reforms and judicial pronouncements, moving beyond formal equality to address discrimination rooted in social assumptions and institutional practices.

Among the landmark rulings she discussed were the Supreme Court's 2005 recognition of daughters as equal coparceners in ancestral property, the Vishaka guidelines against workplace sexual harassment, and judgments challenging gender-based restrictions in employment and the armed forces.

She also referred to the Anuj Garg judgment, which rejected protective paternalism that restricts women's opportunities in the name of safety.

Another ruling she discussed was the Supreme Court's decision in the Sikkimese women exemption case, which struck down a discriminatory tax provision that made a woman's entitlement dependent on whom she married. Justice Nagarathna, who authored the judgment, said marriage cannot extinguish a woman's independent identity or become a basis for discrimination.

'There Is No Single Experience Of Being A Woman'

Justice Nagarathna cautioned against assessing progress only through the number of discriminatory laws struck down or beneficial statutes enacted. She pointed to continuing challenges involving women's safety, economic independence and access to justice.

She said the disproportionate burden of unpaid domestic and care work continued to influence women's choices. She also emphasised that caste, class, disability, religion, region and economic circumstances shaped different experiences of disadvantage.

“Equality must be attentive to differences among women. There is no single experience of being a woman,” she said, cautioning that formal uniformity alone could not address intersecting structural disadvantages.

She further highlighted the gap between women's entry into the legal profession and their representation in positions of authority.

Drawing a parallel with constitutional amendments reserving seats for women in panchayats and municipalities, as well as the 106th Constitutional Amendment providing for reservation in Parliament and state legislatures, she said meaningful representation required women to occupy positions where decisions were made.

Justice Nagarathna added that the responsibility of keeping opportunities open for women rested not only with courts and legislatures but also with public institutions, civil society and citizens.

“The women of India are asking for their basic and constitutional rights which have to be provided both at home and outside,” she said, listing the right to be born as a girl child, education, marital choice, a career of one's choice, inheritance and safe conditions at home, workplaces and public spaces as essential to women's empowerment.

“If the women are able to fulfil their choices and goals, I feel that the word ‘empowerment’ would pale into insignificance,” she said.