Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Telangana BJP president placed under house arrest protesting Congress's stance.

BJP protests target Congress over Women's Reservation Bill opposition.

Nationwide BJP campaign aims to expose opposition's role.

BJP seeks to mobilize support for stalled women's reservation bill.

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday was placed under house arrest by police in Hyderabad after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a protest outside the residence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over the Congress party's stand on the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.



According to sources, the protest was planned to oppose the alleged lack of support by the Indian National Congress for the Women's Reservation Bill during proceedings in Parliament.



Condemning the police action, Ramchander Rao criticised his house arrest and termed it an attempt to prevent a democratic protest.

Earlier, Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, also staged a protest in Hyderabad on Friday evening, where they burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi and targeted the Congress party over its stance on the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest by the police after the BJP called for a protest in front of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's residence.



(Source: Telangana BJP) pic.twitter.com/wJlKL183FR April 18, 2026





This comes after the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Friday announced a massive, nationwide protest campaign targeting the opposition.



According to top party sources, the BJP directed its state units to organise coordinated demonstrations at all district headquarters across India. The campaign aims to "expose" the opposition's role in stalling a historic leap for gender equality.



The protests aim to mobilise public opinion in favour of the bill and underscore the government's commitment to increasing women's participation in legislative bodies.



The NDA has decided to launch a countrywide protest against the opposition parties starting today. All member parties have been instructed to campaign via social media, street protests, and any other means they deem fit.



This move comes after the BJP-led government attempts to pass the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the constitutional threshold, as announced by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.



The proposed legislation was part of a broader package of three bills, includ the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, air at operationalising the Women's Reservation framework from the 2029 general elections.



However, opposition parties opposed linking reservation with delimitation and census exercises, arguing that the women's quota should be implement immediately.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)