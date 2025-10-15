Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWoman 'Raped, Robbed' At Knifepoint On Andhra Pradesh Train; Cash & Phone Stolen

Woman 'Raped, Robbed' At Knifepoint On Andhra Pradesh Train; Cash & Phone Stolen

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped and robbed at knifepoint on the Santragachi Special Express between Guntur and Peddakurapadu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knife point and robbed aboard a passenger train running between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations of Andhra Pradesh, the railway police said here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on October 13 when the woman, belonging to Rajamahendravaram, boarded the Santragachi Special Express to travel to Charlapally here.

She was in the ladies coach and initially travelling alone.

When the train halted at Guntur Railway Station, an unidentified man, aged about 40 years, approached the coach and attempted to open the door.

Even after the complainant informed him it was a ladies coach and tried to lock the door, he convinced her to open it, entered the coach and closed it from inside.

As the train was moving between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations, the man allegedly threatened her with a knife and "raped" her, the complainant said.

The accused also beat her up and robbed her of cash Rs 5,600 and a mobile phone.

When the train was approaching Peddakurapadu Railway Station, the accused jumped off it and escaped.

The woman continued her journey to Charlapally and approached Secunderabad Government Railway Police to seek legal action.

Based on the complaint, a 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered in connection with the incident for further investigation and was being transferred to Nadikudi Police Station of Andhra Pradesh, GRP officials said. PTI VVK VVK ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
India
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To File Nomination From Raghopur Today, Lalu Prasad To Join Roadshow
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha’s Anger Over Mahua Seat Intensifies, To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi
Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Family Approves Postmortem, Cremation Scheduled For 4 PM Today
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Heads To Delhi As Chirag Paswan Distributes Party Symbols
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Summoned To Delhi By Amit Shah Amid NDA Seat Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget