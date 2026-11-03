Woman found dead on roof of ex-BJP MLA's commercial building in Jagdalpur; kin allege foul play

Jagdalpur, Nov 2 (PTI): The body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the rooftop of a commercial establishment belonging to a former BJP MLA in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Deepa Sagar, who had been working at a clothing store located in the premises of the establishment owned by former MLA Santosh Bafna, the police said, adding they found a purported suicide note at the spot.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Leeladhar Rathore said the body was recovered from the rooftop of Bafna House, the commercial establishment, on Monday morning after police received information about it.

Preliminary investigation suggests Sagar had started working at the clothing store on October 21. At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, she reportedly went towards the rooftop, but did not return, he said.

On Monday morning, a woman employee who went to the rooftop for some work spotted her body and informed the shop owner and other staff members, Rathore said.

The police found the body lying on the rooftop with a torn 'dupatta' (scarf) tied around her neck, while its other end was hanging from a pipe, he said.

A small note was recovered from the spot, in which the woman reportedly mentioned that she was taking the extreme step voluntarily and did not want anyone to be troubled, the officer said.

Police suspect she died by hanging and that the dupatta might have snapped, causing her body to fall on to the rooftop. However, the exact circumstances will become clear only after further investigation, Rathore said.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, the woman's family members alleged that the police had initiated proceedings before they reached the spot and demanded justice.

Sagar's aunt Bela said her nephew had been going to work at the shop for about a week.

When family members went looking for her at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, they were told that she was not there and had left the shop. Her mobile phone was subsequently brought and dropped at the house, she claimed.

The family members reached the shop on Monday morning and waited for nearly an hour before being informed that Sagar had died and her body was lying on the rooftop, Bela said. PTI COR TKP RSY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)