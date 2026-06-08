Woman dies after delivery due to 'medical lapses'; hospital claims heart attack

Gorakhpur, Jun 7 (PTI): A 28-year-old woman died on Sunday shortly after giving birth to her first child at the Chauri Chaura Community Health Centre (CHC) here, with her family alleging medical lapses, police said.

However, CHC Superintendent Sarvjit Prasad claimed that the woman died of a heart attack and denied any medical negligence.

According to the police, the deceased, Neelam Nishad (28) from Belwa Dubouli village in Deoria district, was admitted to the CHC on Saturday after experiencing labour pains.

Doctors performed a surgery, after which she gave birth to a boy.

Her husband, Dev Nishad and brother, Ritesh, claimed that Neelam's condition deteriorated after the surgery and alleged that no doctor was present at the hospital during the night, which led to her death.

Angered by the incident, the family placed the body outside the CHC and began a protest around 5.00 am, demanding action against the medical staff.

The protest continued for about six hours, after which senior police officials, including the Circle Officer, arrived at the scene.

Chauri Chaura MLA Sarvan Nishad also visited the hospital, spoke to the CHC Superintendent, and urged the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to investigate the matter.

The protest ended around 11.00 am after officials assured the family of a fair investigation, and the body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a post on X in Hindi, said, "The responsibility for the death of a pregnant woman at the hospital in Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, must be fixed, and appropriate action be taken. If there is a capable and active health minister in the state, he should leave podcasts and focus on his department instead." PTI COR NAV APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)