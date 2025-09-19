Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWoman CPM Leader Alleges Cyberattacks Against Her Were Carried Out With Kerala LoP Satheesan’s Knowledge

Woman CPM Leader Alleges Cyberattacks Against Her Were Carried Out With Kerala LoP Satheesan’s Knowledge

CPI(M) leader KJ Shine alleged that the cyberattack originated from a person named CK Gopalakrishnan, who handles the Congress’s social media platform.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)

Kochi, Sep 19 (PTI) CPI(M) leader K J Shine on Friday alleged that the social media attacks targeting her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan had been carried out with the knowledge of the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan.

There were social media defamatory posts that surfaced recently featuring both left leaders.

Speaking to reporters at her residence in North Paravoor, Shine alleged that the cyberattack originated from a person named CK Gopalakrishnan, who handles the Congress’s social media platform.

The CPI(M) leader accused Satheesan, also the MLA from North Paravoor, of being aware of the alleged campaign.

"I am confident it would not have happened without his knowledge. Otherwise, he would have stopped it," she said.

Satheesan, a Congress leader, has not responded to the allegations.

Shine said she had submitted complaints to the Chief Minister, the Director General of Police, and the Women’s Commission.

"I was contacted by the Superintendent of Police’s office. I have given all the evidence to the police, and the investigation has started,” she said.

On those responsible for the cyberattack, she alleged, “No doubt it is from right-wing politics (a reference to Congress-led UDF). They are individuals who were caught engaging in such acts. There are good and bad people everywhere, but a corrective measure is not taking place in Congress.” Her husband Dinus alleged that the campaign reflected an erosion of moral standards.

“Such activities are led by the Congress leadership in North Paravoor. It shows that they would resort to any cheap tricks. Nothing has happened as alleged on social media,” he said.

Shine also claimed that during a recent public event, a Congress councillor known to her had hinted that a “bomb” was coming against her. “Now I realise what that leader meant,” she added.

Meanwhile, MLA K N Unnikrishnan, in a press release on Thursday, said he would fight the allegations legally and politically.

He said the fake Facebook post was created with vested political interests aimed at ending his political career.

Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas had denied the allegations and said that the smear campaign was an outcome of the sectarianism within the Left party.

He said that Congress or its leaders had no role in it and questioned how the grand old party can be blamed for any propaganda being spread on social media by others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kochi Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
World
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Why Was Telangana Techie Shot Dead In US? What We Know So Far As Family Seeks MEA’s Help To Bring Back Body
Technology
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
Buying The New iPhone 17 Today? Here's How Much GST You Have To Pay
World
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
'Threats To India, China Won't Work': Russia Slams US Tariffs As Trump Softens Stance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Police Special Cell Arrests Two Minor Boys In Disha Patani's House Firing Case
Breaking: Aryan Khan Overcomes Drug Case, Makes Bollywood Debut With ‘Bads of Bollywood’ Show
Breaking: Delhi, UP & Haryana Police Conduct Major Encounters; Criminal Gangs Targeted Across States
Apple iPhone 17: Launch Creates Buzz with Record Lines Outside Stores in Major Cities; Launch Prices Start at ₹79,900
Breaking: Delhi Police Arrest Gangster Neeraj Bawana’s Father in Arms Act Case; ₹50 Lakh, Gold & Weapons Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget