‘Will Take Appropriate Action’: MEA Reacts To Trump’s Old Remark On PM Modi's Career

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said “appropriate action” would be taken after an old video of US President Donald Trump making a remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political career began circulating again on social media.

The clip dates back to October 2025 and has resurfaced amid renewed attention following last week’s India–US trade deal.

Addressing the issue during the MEA’s weekly press briefing, spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “I haven't seen it, but if there is a video of this sort, we will take an appropriate action,” while responding to media queries.

The October 2025 Remark

The video in question is from a White House press conference held on October 15, 2025. During the interaction, Trump had spoken about his relationship with Prime Minister Modi in a light-hearted tone.

“Modi is a great man. He loves Trump. I don't know if the word love, I don't want you to take that any different. I don't want to destroy his political career,” Trump had said.

During the same presser, Trump also claimed that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian oil.

"Yeah, sure. He's (PM Narendra Modi) a friend of mine. We have a great relationship...I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," he had said at the time.

Context Of India–US Ties In 2025

At the time of the remarks, India–US ties were facing strain, with Washington imposing punitive tariffs on Indian imports over New Delhi’s energy purchases from Russia.

Trump had also referred to what Sergio Gor, the US ambassador-designate to India, told him after returning from New Delhi.

The clip has now resurfaced on social media, with various claims and assumptions being made in the context of evolving geopolitical developments and the recent trade engagement between the two countries.