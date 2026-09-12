Will involve Gen Z, Gen Alpha, Gen Beta to realise 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision: CM

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (PTI): Underscoring that the state government is bringing in transformational changes in education, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said he would involve not only Gen Zs, but Gen Alpha and Gen Beta to achieve the vision of making the state a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

In a marathon speech of more than two hours in the Assembly on Friday night, the CM, who holds the education portfolio, said the state government aims to increase the state budget’s allocation to education to 15 per cent.

He claimed that the previous BRS regime allocated 18,955 crore (6.53 per cent) to education in 2023-24, while his administration increased it to Rs 23,729 crore (7.78 per cent) in 2025-26.

"My target is to increase it to 15 per cent," he said.

Reddy said the government had constituted an education commission to formulate a new education policy, which submitted its report, and added that a committee led by former MP K Keshav Rao will examine it.

The chief minister sought all members to present their suggestions to the committee.

"There is a lot of talk about Gen Z. The debate stopped at Gen Z. I did not stop there. Gen Z, Gen Alpha, Gen Beta. I am thinking of all of them to ensure that we reach our goals of making the state a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and the Telangana Rising 2047 vision. My idea is to involve all of them through the education policy," he said.

The Revanth Reddy government aims to make the state a 3 trillion dollar economy as per its 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision.

Reddy said the government introduced pre-primary classes in government schools, where 64,000 students were enrolled in the first year.

He further said that mid-day meals are being provided to both students and teachers, from nursery till Class 12. Centralised kitchens have been developed to provide high-quality, hygienic breakfasts and meals.

The chief minister claimed that student enrollment in government schools has increased by 86,000.

“It is a testament to my performance as education minister," he said, taking exception to BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy’s comment that the state lacks a full-time education minister.

"I have a passion for education. I strongly believe the country's future lies in the classroom. Education transforms destinies," he said.

He also said 10,006 teacher vacancies were filled within just 55 days in the first year of the Congress government, which assumed office in December, 2023.

The chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the education sector and filled only 7,857 teacher posts during its 10- year rule.

Alleging that the opposition BRS is carrying out a false campaign that polytechnic colleges would be privatised, Reddy said they are being brought under the government's newly-formed ‘Young India Skills University’ from the Technical Education wing.

The move seeks to make state-of-the-art technology, internships, and practical training accessible to the students, he said.

Referring to BJP's campaign over pending dues of students’ tuition fee reimbursement scheme, he said his government inherited Rs 5,430 crores in dues from the previous BRS government.

The government has paid Rs 3,488 crores in the last 32 months, he said.

The government would make fee reimbursement scheme payments to colleges that got a clean chit in vigilance inquiry, he said.

Some colleges are found to have resorted to unethical practices to claim money under the scheme, he added. PTI SJR KSI KSI

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