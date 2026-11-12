Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wild elephant trampled motorcyclist twice on Haridwar-Dehradun Highway.

Biker astonishingly escaped visible injury, getting up moments later.

Incident filmed near elephant habitat, highlighting road dangers.

A motorcyclist had a remarkable escape after a wild elephant stepped on him twice on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. The frightening encounter, which took place near Nepali Farm in the early hours of Thursday, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Despite being pinned beneath the elephant's feet during the encounter, the biker managed to get back on his feet moments after the animal moved away. He appeared to have escaped without any visible injuries.

Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Highway

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 4 am when the motorcyclist encountered a wild elephant on the highway.

In a terrifying sequence, the animal stepped on the man's stomach and chest twice, leaving him trapped beneath its feet. The situation appeared potentially fatal as the elephant stood over the biker.

However, once the animal moved away, the man immediately got up. His ability to walk away following such a close encounter has left social media users astonished.

Cab Driver Captures Shocking Encounter

The incident was filmed by Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator who was travelling through the area at the time.

Sharma shared the footage on his Facebook account at 3.46 am on November 12. The video subsequently spread across social media platforms, including Instagram and X, attracting widespread attention.

The footage shows the terrifying moments involving the elephant and the biker, followed by the man's astonishing recovery after the animal walks away.



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Content Creator Highlights Risks Of Elephant Encounters

Reacting to the incident, Sharma reportedly spoke about the unpredictable conditions motorists can encounter while travelling along the Haridwar-Dehradun route.

Although the highway is generally convenient for commuters, he pointed out that wild elephants frequently emerge onto the road, creating unexpected dangers for motorists.

Sharma also expressed disbelief at the biker's escape, describing him as extremely fortunate to have survived an encounter that could easily have proved fatal.

Highway Passes Through Elephant Habitat

The Haridwar-Dehradun Highway runs close to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a protected forest area known for its rich biodiversity and significant elephant population.

Wild elephants are frequently spotted in and around this stretch, sometimes venturing onto roads and coming into contact with passing vehicles.