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English NewsNewsIndiaWild Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Haridwar-Dehradun Highway, Man Escapes Unhurt; Video Goes Viral

Wild Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Haridwar-Dehradun Highway, Man Escapes Unhurt; Video Goes Viral

A biker escaped unhurt after a wild elephant stepped on him twice on Uttarakhand's Haridwar-Dehradun Highway. The shocking video went viral.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wild elephant trampled motorcyclist twice on Haridwar-Dehradun Highway.
  • Biker astonishingly escaped visible injury, getting up moments later.
  • Incident filmed near elephant habitat, highlighting road dangers.

A motorcyclist had a remarkable escape after a wild elephant stepped on him twice on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. The frightening encounter, which took place near Nepali Farm in the early hours of Thursday, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Despite being pinned beneath the elephant's feet during the encounter, the biker managed to get back on his feet moments after the animal moved away. He appeared to have escaped without any visible injuries.

Elephant Tramples Biker Twice On Highway

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 4 am when the motorcyclist encountered a wild elephant on the highway.

In a terrifying sequence, the animal stepped on the man's stomach and chest twice, leaving him trapped beneath its feet. The situation appeared potentially fatal as the elephant stood over the biker.

However, once the animal moved away, the man immediately got up. His ability to walk away following such a close encounter has left social media users astonished.

Cab Driver Captures Shocking Encounter

The incident was filmed by Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator who was travelling through the area at the time.

Sharma shared the footage on his Facebook account at 3.46 am on November 12. The video subsequently spread across social media platforms, including Instagram and X, attracting widespread attention.

The footage shows the terrifying moments involving the elephant and the biker, followed by the man's astonishing recovery after the animal walks away.


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Content Creator Highlights Risks Of Elephant Encounters

Reacting to the incident, Sharma reportedly spoke about the unpredictable conditions motorists can encounter while travelling along the Haridwar-Dehradun route.

Although the highway is generally convenient for commuters, he pointed out that wild elephants frequently emerge onto the road, creating unexpected dangers for motorists.

Sharma also expressed disbelief at the biker's escape, describing him as extremely fortunate to have survived an encounter that could easily have proved fatal.

Highway Passes Through Elephant Habitat

The Haridwar-Dehradun Highway runs close to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a protected forest area known for its rich biodiversity and significant elephant population.

Wild elephants are frequently spotted in and around this stretch, sometimes venturing onto roads and coming into contact with passing vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the motorcyclist on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway?

A motorcyclist was stepped on twice by a wild elephant in the early hours of Thursday. Despite being pinned, he managed to get up and walk away without visible injuries.

Where did the elephant encounter take place?

The incident occurred near Nepali Farm on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. This highway runs close to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a known elephant habitat.

Who filmed the incident involving the elephant and the biker?

Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator, captured the terrifying encounter on video. He later shared the footage on his Facebook account.

Why are elephant encounters common on this highway?

The Haridwar-Dehradun Highway passes close to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a protected forest area known for its significant elephant population. Wild elephants frequently venture onto the road from their habitat.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Haridwar Dehradun Highway Wild Elephant Attack
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