A day after senior Haryana Police officer Y Puran Kumar was found dead in his Chandigarh home, his wife, senior bureaucrat Amneet P Kumar, alleged that his death stemmed from “systematic persecution” by high-ranking officials.

In a formal complaint submitted on Wednesday, Amneet urged Chandigarh Police to file an FIR against a senior officer from Rohtak and another top-ranking official under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. She also demanded their immediate arrest.

Wife Alleges ‘Systematic Humiliation And Harassment’

Amneet, who had been part of a Haryana government delegation visiting Japan led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, rushed back to India following the tragedy. Her husband, a 52-year-old 2001-batch IPS officer, was discovered with a gunshot wound in the basement of their Sector 11 residence on Tuesday.

According to sources, a signed eight-page suicide note recovered from the scene described years of “continued blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, and public humiliation by some senior Haryana officers,” which the officer said had become unbearable.

In her complaint, Amneet wrote, “(I) submit this complaint for the registration of an FIR... regarding the harassment and abetment caused by the said persons to the extent of resulting in the death of my husband.” She said her husband, a member of the Scheduled Caste community and known for his integrity, was “an officer of unimpeachable integrity and extraordinary public spirit.”

Y Puran Kumar had recently been transferred as Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak, after serving as Rohtak Range IG. He was widely respected for intervening on matters concerning officers’ rights and seniority.

Amneet alleged that while the official stance described his death as suicide, “my soul cries for justice as a wife witnessing years of systematic humiliation, harassment, and persecution inflicted upon my husband by senior officials.”

She said her husband had filed multiple complaints over the years documenting caste-based slurs, exclusion from police premises’ places of worship, and other acts of discrimination.

Amneet further claimed that her husband had informed her about a “conspiracy” orchestrated by a top official to falsely implicate him in a complaint. This, she alleged, involved fabricating evidence in a bribery case connected to a head constable who had recently been arrested.

Wife On Cop's Suicide Note: ‘A Document Of A Broken Spirit’

Amneet stated that her husband’s eight-page note “lays bare these truths and names of numerous officers whose relentless actions pushed him to the edge.” She added, “It is impossible for me to find the words for what my children and I have lost — a husband, a father, a man whose only crime was honesty in service.”

She emphasized that her husband had often invoked protections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as he faced repeated discrimination and humiliation at work. “Continuous acts of harassment, humiliation, and defamation can constitute abetment. Administrative persecution can drive a person to suicide,” she said.

“This is not a case of ordinary suicide but of systematic persecution by powerful and high-ranking officers who mentally tortured him until he saw no other way out,” her complaint added.

Amneet said she later discovered another copy of the suicide note inside a laptop bag, which she turned over to the Chandigarh Police along with the device.

Investigation Underway

In an official statement on Wednesday evening, Chandigarh Police said, “In the reported suicide case of Y Puran Kumar, CCTV cameras were analysed by the team. A request was made to the Director of Health Services, Chandigarh, for forming a medical board with a forensic expert for the postmortem.”

The police added that additional rooms at the Sector 11 residence, sealed by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), were later searched. “Another copy of the Will and a final note were recovered. Some electronic items were also seized from the residence,” the statement said.

A complaint from Amneet P Kumar has been received by the Sector 11 SHO, and further investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.

Several senior Haryana bureaucrats, including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, met Amneet Kumar to express their condolences following her return to Chandigarh.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)