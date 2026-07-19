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English NewsNewsIndiaWhy No Quota For Senior Citizens In MBBS?: 71-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Moves Allahabad HC

Why No Quota For Senior Citizens In MBBS?: 71-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Moves Allahabad HC

Ashok Bahar has filed a writ petition requesting a one per cent quota for eligible senior citizens in MBBS admissions. The plea is scheduled to be heard on July 21, according to reports.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 19 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

A 71-year-old NEET UG 2026 aspirant has approached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking a separate reservation for senior citizens in undergraduate medical admissions.

Ashok Bahar has filed a writ petition requesting a one per cent quota for eligible senior citizens in MBBS admissions. The plea is scheduled to be heard on July 21, according to reports.

Seeks Equal Opportunity For Senior Citizens

In his petition, Bahar has argued that while several categories receive reservation or special concessions in medical admissions and entrance examinations, senior citizens are excluded from such benefits.

He contended that since there is no upper age limit for appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), elderly candidates should also be given a meaningful opportunity to secure admission to medical colleges through a dedicated quota.

Representing Bahar, advocate Pankaj Dheer Singh Rana referred to the Supreme Court's decision abolishing the upper age limit for NEET-UG. The petition maintains that permitting senior citizens to take the examination should be accompanied by a policy that facilitates their admission prospects.

Chasing A Dream Delayed By Five Decades

Bahar's ambition to study medicine dates back more than 50 years. He first appeared for a medical entrance examination in 1974 but was unsuccessful. He attempted the exam again in 2023 but reportedly missed it after reaching the examination centre late due to the travel distance. Undeterred, he appeared for NEET UG 2026 in May this year.

According to the petition, Bahar's late mother, Savitri Devi, had always wanted him to become a doctor. Although she passed away in 1990, he continued to cherish that dream. His wife, Dr Manju Bahar, later encouraged him to resume his pursuit of a medical career.

The petition also notes that Bahar belongs to a family with nearly 20 doctors, several of whom are practising overseas.

Diverse Academic And Professional Career

Apart from being a NEET aspirant, Bahar has an extensive academic and professional background. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany, Zoology and Chemistry from Lucknow University, along with a postgraduate diploma in computer applications, an LLB degree and an MBA.

He previously served as the marketing head for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (IDPL). After opting for voluntary retirement, he worked as a consultant with the Ministry of External Affairs and is currently practising as an advocate in the Allahabad High Court.

Before You Go

Weather: Flash Floods and Heavy Rain Trigger Widespread Disruption Across Northern India

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Allahabad High Court NEET MBBS
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