India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Why Aren't Other Hindus Facing Threats?': Farooq Abdullah Stirs Row Over Kashmiri Pandits

'Why Aren't Other Hindus Facing Threats?': Farooq Abdullah Stirs Row Over Kashmiri Pandits

Farooq Abdullah accuses J&K administration of creating fear through threats to Kashmiri Pandits and delaying statehood restoration.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abdullah questioned why senior Hindu officials faced no threats.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of orchestrating threats against Kashmiri Pandit employees to create fear and keep the Union Territory deprived of statehood. Speaking in Anantnag on Wednesday, Abdullah questioned why senior Hindu officials from outside Jammu and Kashmir were not facing similar threats if the community was being specifically targeted. He alleged that the threats were part of a conspiracy to delay the restoration of statehood, while also criticising the Centre for failing to fulfil its earlier assurances on the issue.

Abdullah's Allegation

Addressing reporters, Abdullah said, “Who is issuing them?” He questioned why Kashmiri Pandit employees were being threatened while senior officers, including the Director General of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners, were not facing similar threats.

“This is a conspiracy; it is a plot to keep this region deprived of statehood and to create an atmosphere of fear,” Abdullah said.

The three-time former chief minister also questioned the Centre's claims that peace had returned to Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism had been eliminated.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who oversees security matters in the Union Territory, should explain where the threats were coming from. Abdullah accused the administration of being responsible for creating the situation.

Also Read: Ram Mandir Appoints Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra As CEO; Approves 3 New Trustees

Statehood Demand

Abdullah also addressed the National Conference's protest in Srinagar, saying Jammu and Kashmir was going through a difficult phase.

He accused the Centre of failing to honour commitments on delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood. Abdullah said National Conference MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had promised that the Business Rules would be approved within days. He questioned why the matter remained unresolved months later.

Without naming the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullah criticised those who, he claimed, had supported the BJP's decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A but were now demanding their restoration.

He said Wednesday's protest demonstrated that the National Conference would not be suppressed and would continue to stand by its manifesto.

Asked whether he wanted to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said there was no need, arguing that Modi already knew what the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted.

“It is his promise,” Abdullah said, referring to the restoration of statehood, adding that he had previously described it as “Modi's promise”.

Also Read: Supreme Court Questions BCI Chairman's Extended Tenure, Orders New Elections Within 5 Weeks

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Sep 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Farooq Abdullah Kashmiri Pandits
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Why Aren't Other Hindus Facing Threats?': Farooq Abdullah Stirs Row Over Kashmiri Pandits
'Why Aren't Other Hindus Facing Threats?': Abdullah Stirs Row Over Kashmiri Pandits
India
Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast
Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; IMD Releases 7-Day Forecast
India
Ram Mandir Appoints Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra As CEO; Approves 3 New Trustees
Ram Mandir Names Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra As CEO; Approves 3 New Trustees
India
2 Para Soldiers Swept Away In Yamuna During Training, Massive Search Op Underway
2 Para Soldiers Swept Away In Yamuna During Training, Massive Search Op Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab News: ED Report Puts CMO Under Scanner Over Alleged Bribery, Transfer-Posting Network
Haryana News: Para Commando Drill Turns Risky as Boat Engine Fails, Two Soldiers Missing in Yamuna
Ayodhya News: Ram Temple Trust Meeting Today, First CEO Pick Expected From Three Final Names
Punjab-ED Row: Punjab Police Sends Detailed Reply to Enforcement Directorate
J&K News: BJP, National Conference Protest on Jobs, Power Rates and Statehood Demand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget