'Why Aren't Other Hindus Facing Threats?': Farooq Abdullah Stirs Row Over Kashmiri Pandits

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abdullah questioned why senior Hindu officials faced no threats.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of orchestrating threats against Kashmiri Pandit employees to create fear and keep the Union Territory deprived of statehood. Speaking in Anantnag on Wednesday, Abdullah questioned why senior Hindu officials from outside Jammu and Kashmir were not facing similar threats if the community was being specifically targeted. He alleged that the threats were part of a conspiracy to delay the restoration of statehood, while also criticising the Centre for failing to fulfil its earlier assurances on the issue.

Abdullah's Allegation

Addressing reporters, Abdullah said, “Who is issuing them?” He questioned why Kashmiri Pandit employees were being threatened while senior officers, including the Director General of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals, Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners, were not facing similar threats.

#WATCH | Anantnag, J&K: On recent threats to Kashmiri Pandit employees, JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah says, "...Who is issuing them? Do Kashmiri Pandits not live here? The officers here, they are all Hindus from outside—the DIG, DG, and SPs, including the district SPs, are… pic.twitter.com/3SmWawyRLs — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

“This is a conspiracy; it is a plot to keep this region deprived of statehood and to create an atmosphere of fear,” Abdullah said.

The three-time former chief minister also questioned the Centre's claims that peace had returned to Jammu and Kashmir and terrorism had been eliminated.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who oversees security matters in the Union Territory, should explain where the threats were coming from. Abdullah accused the administration of being responsible for creating the situation.

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Statehood Demand

Abdullah also addressed the National Conference's protest in Srinagar, saying Jammu and Kashmir was going through a difficult phase.

He accused the Centre of failing to honour commitments on delimitation, elections and restoration of statehood. Abdullah said National Conference MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had promised that the Business Rules would be approved within days. He questioned why the matter remained unresolved months later.

Without naming the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdullah criticised those who, he claimed, had supported the BJP's decision to revoke Article 370 and Article 35A but were now demanding their restoration.

He said Wednesday's protest demonstrated that the National Conference would not be suppressed and would continue to stand by its manifesto.

Asked whether he wanted to appeal directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdullah said there was no need, arguing that Modi already knew what the people of Jammu and Kashmir wanted.

“It is his promise,” Abdullah said, referring to the restoration of statehood, adding that he had previously described it as “Modi's promise”.

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