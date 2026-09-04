Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the joint committee of Parliament. BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed chairperson.
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Who Will Examine FCRA Amendment Bill 2026? Check Full List Of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs
The joint panel, comprising MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 and consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.
- Speaker Om Birla formed joint committee, Dr. Jaiswal chairs.
- Panel will examine proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act Bill 2026.
- FCRA regulates foreign funds' receipt, use by organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who formed the joint committee to examine the FCRA Amendment Bill?
What is the purpose of the joint parliamentary committee?
The committee will examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026. It will consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.
What is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)?
The FCRA regulates the receipt and use of foreign funds, goods, and securities in India. Its purpose is to prevent foreign funds from being used against national security or public interest.
Which ministry enforces the FCRA?
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is enforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The current FCRA Act dates back to 2010.
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