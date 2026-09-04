Who Will Examine FCRA Amendment Bill 2026? Check Full List Of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a joint committee of Parliament to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. BJP MP from Bihar and the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, has been appointed chairperson of the committee.

The joint panel, comprising MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 and consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.

Who Is On The Joint Committee From Lok Sabha?

The committee includes MPs from several political parties.

From the BJP, the members are Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal, Dr Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Anant Nayak and Arvind Dharmapuri.

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The Congress is represented by Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Kali Charan Munda.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota has constituted the Joint Committee on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.



Dr. @sanjayjaiswalMP, MP, has been appointed as Chairperson of the Committee.



The composition of the Joint Committee is as follows:… pic.twitter.com/NuopPfQrhS — LOK SABHA (@LokSabhaSectt) September 4, 2026

Other Lok Sabha members on the panel include Zia-ur-Rehman of the Samajwadi Party, Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC, A Raja of the DMK, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U), Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and E T Mohammed Basheer of the IUML.

Rajya Sabha MPs On Panel

The Rajya Sabha members included in the joint committee are C Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Devrao Nikam, Dr Alka Gurjar, Sat Paul Sharma, Praful Patel, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Christopher Manickam, Dr Menaka Guruswamy and P Wilson.

What Is The FCRA Bill?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act regulates the receipt and use of foreign funds, goods and foreign securities in India. Its purpose is to ensure that foreign funds are not used against national security, law and order or public interest.

The current FCRA Act dates back to 2010 and is enforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the Act, NGOs, trusts, institutions and other eligible organisations require FCRA registration or permission to receive foreign donations. They are also required to provide information on the use and accounting of foreign funds received.