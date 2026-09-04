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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Will Examine FCRA Amendment Bill 2026? Check Full List Of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs

Who Will Examine FCRA Amendment Bill 2026? Check Full List Of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs

The joint panel, comprising MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 and consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speaker Om Birla formed joint committee, Dr. Jaiswal chairs.
  • Panel will examine proposed Foreign Contribution Regulation Act Bill 2026.
  • FCRA regulates foreign funds' receipt, use by organizations.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted a joint committee of Parliament to examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. BJP MP from Bihar and the party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, has been appointed chairperson of the committee.

The joint panel, comprising MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will examine the FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 and consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.

Who Is On The Joint Committee From Lok Sabha?

The committee includes MPs from several political parties.

From the BJP, the members are Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Tejasvi Surya, Kamlesh Jangde, Mukeshkumar Chandrakant Dalal, Dr Nishikant Dubey, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Anant Nayak and Arvind Dharmapuri.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

The Congress is represented by Anto Antony, Captain Viriato Fernandes, Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Kali Charan Munda.

Other Lok Sabha members on the panel include Zia-ur-Rehman of the Samajwadi Party, Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC, A Raja of the DMK, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu of the TDP, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske of the Shiv Sena, Kaushalendra Kumar of the JD(U), Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and E T Mohammed Basheer of the IUML.

Rajya Sabha MPs On Panel

The Rajya Sabha members included in the joint committee are C Sadanandan Master, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Devrao Nikam, Dr Alka Gurjar, Sat Paul Sharma, Praful Patel, Sanjay Kumar Jha, Christopher Manickam, Dr Menaka Guruswamy and P Wilson.

What Is The FCRA Bill?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act regulates the receipt and use of foreign funds, goods and foreign securities in India. Its purpose is to ensure that foreign funds are not used against national security, law and order or public interest.

The current FCRA Act dates back to 2010 and is enforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Under the Act, NGOs, trusts, institutions and other eligible organisations require FCRA registration or permission to receive foreign donations. They are also required to provide information on the use and accounting of foreign funds received.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who formed the joint committee to examine the FCRA Amendment Bill?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted the joint committee of Parliament. BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has been appointed chairperson.

What is the purpose of the joint parliamentary committee?

The committee will examine the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026. It will consider various aspects related to the proposed legislation.

What is the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)?

The FCRA regulates the receipt and use of foreign funds, goods, and securities in India. Its purpose is to prevent foreign funds from being used against national security or public interest.

Which ministry enforces the FCRA?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is enforced by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The current FCRA Act dates back to 2010.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Jaiswal Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha OM BIRLA 'Lok Sabha' FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 JOint Committee For FCRA Amendment Bill Check Full List MPs
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