Who Owns Al Hind Airline? All About Its Kerala Roots, Founder, And Expansion Plans

As India prepares to welcome new airline operators following the recent disruption in the aviation sector, Al Hind Airline has emerged as one of the most anticipated new entrants. With its headquarters in Kerala and a strong background in travel and tourism, the airline is now preparing to launch domestic services and gradually expand internationally. Here’s a detailed look at who owns Al Hind Airline, the group behind it, and what lies ahead.

Al Hind Airline Prepares For Takeoff From Kerala

Al Hind Airline is headquartered in Calicut, Kerala, and is promoted by the Al Hind Group, a company with deep roots in the travel and tourism sector dating back to the 1990s.

Amid widespread flight cancellations caused by the recent IndiGo crisis, which affected millions of passengers, the central government decided to expand the number of airline operators in the country. As part of this move, the Ministry of Civil Aviation recently granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Al Hind Airline, Fly Express, and previously approved Shankh Airline. These airlines are expected to begin operations from next year.

Al Hind Airline plans to start with domestic routes, initially deploying ATR 72-600 aircraft, and later expand to international destinations. The airline has partnered with Cochin International Airport Limited as its primary operations base. Its early focus will be on strengthening connectivity across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Calicut, followed by expansion to over 40 airports across India.

Who Is The Owner Of Al Hind Airline?

The Al Hind Group is led by T. Mohammed Haris, who serves as its Director and brings extensive experience in the travel and tourism industry. He is also the Founding General Secretary of the Indian Hajj Umrah Association.

Born in Calicut, Kerala, T. Mohammed Haris completed his graduation in History, Economics, and Pharmaceutical Sciences. He belongs to the Muslim community.

Al Hind Group’s Business Strength And Growth

The Managing Director of the Al Hind Group is P. V. Valsaraj, who has over a decade of experience in the travel industry. His academic background includes a Science degree, a Master’s in Literature, and a Postgraduate qualification in Tourism and Travel Management.

Founded in 1992, the group expanded its operations to the Middle East in 1995 and launched its B2B travel portal in 2014. By 2030, the group’s turnover crossed ₹20,000 crore.

Today, Al Hind Group operates more than 130 offices across countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, Kuwait, and several other regions.