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HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Vivek Aggarwal? FATF Picks Indian Bureaucrat As Vice President

Who Is Vivek Aggarwal? FATF Picks Indian Bureaucrat As Vice President

Vivek Aggarwal has been elected Vice President of FATF, marking a boost to India's global role in combating money laundering and terror financing. He previously led India's FATF delegation and FIU-IND.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vivek Aggarwal elected FATF Vice President, boosting India's global role.
  • Aggarwal's expertise strengthens FATF's anti-money laundering mission.

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary to the Indian government, has been elected Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The appointment marked a significant recognition of India's growing role in shaping global efforts against money laundering, terrorist financing and other illicit financial activities. It also strengthens India's advocacy for a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and the disruption of cross-border terror financing networks.

"Major win for India in FATF. Shri Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary, Government of India, has been elected the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force. As India continues to champion a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, this leadership role reinforces our relentless focus on combating global terrorist financing networks and dismantling illicit financial systems. His profound expertise as the former Head of India's FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND will advance FATF's mandate to secure financial integrity," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

A former head of India's FATF delegation and former Director of FIU-IND, Aggarwal brings extensive expertise in financial intelligence and anti-money laundering frameworks. His leadership is expected to further advance FATF's mission of safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system.

Who Is Vivek Aggarwal?

Vivek Aggarwal is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1994 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He currently serves as Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Over a distinguished administrative career spanning more than three decades, Aggarwal has held several important positions in the Central and state governments. In April 2025, he took charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Before this appointment, he served as Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance and concurrently headed the Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND), the country's premier agency for tracking and analysing suspicious financial transactions. He has also served as Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

In 2025, Aggarwal was elevated to the Chief Secretary grade in the Madhya Pradesh cadre, a recognition of his seniority and extensive experience in public administration.

What Is FATF?

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the world's leading intergovernmental body combating money laundering, terrorist financing and the financing of weapons proliferation. Comprising 40 members, it sets international standards that help countries detect, prevent and prosecute illicit financial activities linked to crimes such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, cybercrime and corruption.

The FATF studies emerging financial threats, develops global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards, and evaluates how effectively countries implement them. More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have committed to adopting these standards, supported by nine FATF-style regional bodies, as well as international institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who has been elected as the Vice President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)?

Vivek Aggarwal, Secretary to the Indian government, has been elected as the Vice President of the FATF. This election signifies India's increasing influence in global efforts against illicit financial activities.

What is the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)?

The FATF is the world's leading intergovernmental body dedicated to combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and the financing of weapons proliferation. It sets international standards to detect and prevent illicit financial activities.

What are the main functions of the FATF?

The FATF studies emerging financial threats, develops global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards, and evaluates their implementation by countries. Its mission is to safeguard the integrity of the global financial system.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
FATF Money Laundering INDIA Vivek Aggarwal
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