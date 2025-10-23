Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Mukesh Sahani? The Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar

Who Is Mukesh Sahani? The Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar

Mukesh Sahani founded the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) to represent the Mallah/Nishad community—classified among the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), who make up nearly 29% of Bihar’s population.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar on Thursday named Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani as one of its deputy chief ministerial candidates, alongside the formal endorsement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. The announcement, made by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, ends weeks of speculation and internal debate over leadership and seat-sharing within the opposition bloc.

According to alliance insiders, Sahani’s elevation was not initially on the agenda for the Patna meeting but was secured after intense lobbying, as per NDTV. Despite attempts by senior leaders to manage expectations, Sahani reportedly pressed hard for recognition, citing his influence among the Mallah and Nishad communities. His assertiveness mirrors his earlier success in seat-sharing negotiations, where he won 15 constituencies for his party.

Who Is Mukesh Sahani?

Sahani’s political journey is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Hailing from Darbhanga district, he left home at the age of 18 to work in Mumbai’s film industry. Starting with a salary of Rs 900, he eventually established his own firm, Mukesh Cineworld Pvt Ltd. He often recalls his time on the sets of Devdas (2002), where he interacted with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as per a report on The Print.

Sahani first entered politics in 2013, extending support to the BJP. During the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He later founded the Vikassheel Insaan Party to represent the Mallah/Nishad community—classified among the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), who make up nearly 29% of Bihar’s population.

After an unsuccessful bid in the 2019 general elections as part of the Mahagathbandhan, Sahani joined the NDA for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, where VIP won four seats. He subsequently served as Bihar’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries before being removed from the cabinet in March 2022.

Later, he quit NDA and joined INDIA bloc. Currently, Sahani’s appointment as a deputy CM candidate marks a strategic move by the Mahagathbandhan to strengthen its social base and appeal to EBC voters. Political observers say his inclusion could help the alliance broaden its reach across rural Bihar.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Election Tejashwi Yadav Mukesh Sahani 'tejashwi Yadav
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget