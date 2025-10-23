Who Is Mukesh Sahani? The Mahagathbandhan’s Deputy CM Face In Bihar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar on Thursday named Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani as one of its deputy chief ministerial candidates, alongside the formal endorsement of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. The announcement, made by Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, ends weeks of speculation and internal debate over leadership and seat-sharing within the opposition bloc.

According to alliance insiders, Sahani’s elevation was not initially on the agenda for the Patna meeting but was secured after intense lobbying, as per NDTV. Despite attempts by senior leaders to manage expectations, Sahani reportedly pressed hard for recognition, citing his influence among the Mallah and Nishad communities. His assertiveness mirrors his earlier success in seat-sharing negotiations, where he won 15 constituencies for his party.

Who Is Mukesh Sahani?

Sahani’s political journey is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Hailing from Darbhanga district, he left home at the age of 18 to work in Mumbai’s film industry. Starting with a salary of Rs 900, he eventually established his own firm, Mukesh Cineworld Pvt Ltd. He often recalls his time on the sets of Devdas (2002), where he interacted with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as per a report on The Print.

Sahani first entered politics in 2013, extending support to the BJP. During the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He later founded the Vikassheel Insaan Party to represent the Mallah/Nishad community—classified among the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs), who make up nearly 29% of Bihar’s population.

After an unsuccessful bid in the 2019 general elections as part of the Mahagathbandhan, Sahani joined the NDA for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, where VIP won four seats. He subsequently served as Bihar’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries before being removed from the cabinet in March 2022.

Later, he quit NDA and joined INDIA bloc. Currently, Sahani’s appointment as a deputy CM candidate marks a strategic move by the Mahagathbandhan to strengthen its social base and appeal to EBC voters. Political observers say his inclusion could help the alliance broaden its reach across rural Bihar.