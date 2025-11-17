Who Is The Lone Indian Survivor In Medina Bus Crash That Killed 42 Pilgrims

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaWho Is The Lone Indian Survivor In Medina Bus Crash That Killed 42 Pilgrims

Shoiab has been admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, though there is no official update yet on his medical condition.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Only one person is known to have survived the devastating bus crash near Medina that killed 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims early Monday. The survivor, identified as 24-year-old Mohd Abdul Shoiab from Hyderabad, was reportedly seated close to the driver when the bus collided with a diesel tanker on the Mecca–Medina highway, according to sources.

Shoiab has been admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia, though there is no official update yet on his medical condition. The bus is believed to have been carrying around 46 passengers when it rammed an oil tanker at approximately 1:30 am (IST). Following the tragedy, the Indian consulate in Jeddah activated an emergency control room to coordinate assistance and provide information to families.

Jaishankar Assures All Possible Help

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is currently visiting Russia, said he was deeply shocked by the accident. He assured that the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the consulate in Jeddah were extending all possible support to those affected. “Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he posted on social media.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also expressed concern after initial reports suggested that several passengers on the bus were from Hyderabad. His office said he directed the chief secretary and the director general of police to gather comprehensive details and maintain constant coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi authorities.

A control room has also been set up at the Telangana Secretariat to monitor updates, assist families of the victims, and oversee relief measures, officials said.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
