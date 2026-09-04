Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hindutva influencer allegedly admitted assaulting student protester's father.

Bhardwaj posted videos warning protesters, later denied podcast claims.

Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj after protests demanding his arrest.

Self-styled Hindutva ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj has become the centre of a political row after a podcast surfaced in which he appeared to admit assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of student protester Nishu Aazad. Bhardwaj has since denied making the remarks, calling the video “fake”.

Bhardwaj, who has a sizeable social media following, has posted several videos targeting the CJP-led agitation. He had around 187,000 followers on Instagram and has shared reels praising the lathicharge and police action against students during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

He describes himself as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha” on his Instagram profile. His bio says, “We are Brahmins in knowledge. We are kshatriyas on the battlefield. We are Shudras in serving,” and describes him as an “independent Hindu”.

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Bhardwaj seen holding lathi, warning CJP protesters

Multiple videos posted on Bhardwaj’s Instagram account show him holding a lathi and warning protesters taking part in the Jantar Mantar agitation.

In a video posted on July 22, Bhardwaj is seen holding a lathi with a group of men behind him. He says, “The real goons have arrived now. And we will show what real gundagardi (hooliganism) is.”

In another video, he claims to have men “roaming around” the national capital and says, “We can't find a single cockroach.”

Bhardwaj later defended his remarks, saying, “I did not threaten any student, soldier or government. I threatened the anti-nationals who are setting an agenda and hurting government property.”

What did Bhardwaj say in the podcast?

A viral podcast video appears to show Bhardwaj claiming that he assaulted Nishu Aazad’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during the protest and “cracked his skull”.

“Nishu ke baap ko hum sar faade… Aapko pata hai, isko kaun sa dhaara lagta hai? Half murder. Section 307. Sar pe saath taka laga hua tha. Banda marne ke sthiti pe ambulance mein ja raha tha...” he said.

He also referred to Nishu’s alleged remarks outside the police station, claiming she had threatened to die by suicide if her father did not get justice.

However, Bhardwaj later denied making the remarks and claimed the video circulating online was “fake”. He also said he had attacked the other person in “self-defence”, claiming he could otherwise have been “lynched”.

Delhi Police detains Bhardwaj

Delhi Police detained Bhardwaj in Bulandshahr following a protest at Parliament Street Police Station over the Nishu Aazad case.

Also Read: Delhi Police Detains Swatantra Bhardwaj In Bulandshahr In Nishu Azad Case

A CJP team reached the police station demanding action against Bhardwaj and seeking his arrest. Police reportedly assured the team that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

Bhardwaj was subsequently detained by Delhi Police from Bulandshahr.