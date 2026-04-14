Who is Samrat Choudhary? All About New Bihar CM's Net Worth, Education And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An influential OBC leader, he is BJP's face.

Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has been chosen as Bihar’s next chief minister, becoming the first from the party to assume the post after Nitish Kumar stepped down to join the Rajya Sabha.

Choudhary was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislative party on Tuesday, clearing the path for his elevation. A formal announcement is expected at the upcoming NDA legislative party meeting, Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal said.

Transition After Nitish Kumar’s Long Tenure

The development marks the end of an era in Bihar politics, with Nitish Kumar, a dominant figure in the state for over two decades, moving to the Upper House. His nomination by the JD(U) and swearing-in on April 10 had intensified speculation about his successor.

At 57, Choudhary has emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent leaders in Bihar. Currently holding the Home portfolio, he has played a key role in the NDA government and frequently represented the party alongside Nitish Kumar at major events.

Rise of a Key BJP Strategist

Choudhary’s political journey reflects both experience and adaptability. The son of veteran leader Shakuni Choudhary, he has been associated with multiple parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the JD(U), before joining the BJP in 2017 — a move that significantly accelerated his rise.

Since then, his ascent has been rapid. In 2023, he was appointed president of the BJP’s Bihar unit, strengthening his organisational grip. He later served as deputy chief minister in the NDA government formed after the 2025 Assembly elections, having won from the Tarapur constituency in Munger district.

Key OBC Face for BJP

Choudhary is widely regarded as an influential OBC leader, representing the Koeri-Kushwaha community, a crucial electoral bloc in Bihar. His caste appeal, combined with an assertive political style, has made him central to the BJP’s expansion strategy in the state.

Interestingly, before the BJP and JD(U) renewed their alliance in 2024, Choudhary had been one of Nitish Kumar’s fiercest critics. In 2022, he had vowed not to remove his saffron turban until Nitish was out of power, a pledge he symbolically ended in July 2024 after the NDA’s return to office, during a visit to Ayodhya.

Assets, Education and Profile

According to available details, Choudhary has declared assets worth ₹11.34 crore and no liabilities. He also holds an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from PFC Kamraj University.

BJP’s Emerging Face in Bihar

In recent years, the BJP leadership has increasingly projected Choudhary as its principal face in Bihar. During the 2025 Assembly elections, he led the party’s campaign efforts and was also deployed in other key states, including West Bengal.