Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? Mamata Loyalist Now Leading TMC Revolt In Bengal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trinamool Congress faces internal crisis after recent election defeat.

Kakoli Dastidar emerges as key figure amidst party unrest.

She claimed 20 TMC MPs sought alignment with NDA.

Dastidar, a former loyalist, now challenges current party leadership.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is grappling with one of the most serious internal crises in its history following its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. The unrest within the party has intensified as several leaders have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of party supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

At the centre of the unfolding turmoil is senior TMC leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has emerged as a key figure in a growing rebellion within the party’s parliamentary ranks.

On June 8, Dastidar made headlines after claiming that around 20 TMC Members of Parliament had sought to align with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to media reports, she is expected to lead a breakaway faction if the rebellion gathers momentum.

Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is regarded as one of the Trinamool Congress's most experienced leaders. She currently serves as the national president of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, the women's wing of the party.

A medical doctor by profession, Dastidar has built a parallel reputation in politics and public life over several decades.

Her association with Mamata Banerjee stretches back nearly 50 years, making her one of the TMC chief's oldest and closest political associates.

ALSO READ: TMC Leader Sabyasachi Dutta Held In Extortion Case; Protesters Hurl Eggs Outside Court

Political Journey Began In Student Activism

Dastidar entered politics through the Congress student movement in Kolkata. While studying at Kolkata Medical College, she actively participated in student politics. During the same period, Mamata Banerjee was emerging as a student leader at Jogamaya Devi College.

As per media reports, the political relationship between the two leaders strengthened after 1984, when Banerjee stunned political observers by defeating veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Somnath Chatterjee in the Lok Sabha election from Jadavpur.

Over the years, Dastidar rose steadily through the party ranks and became one of the organisation's most prominent women leaders.

Parliamentary Career And Party Roles

Dastidar has represented the Barasat Lok Sabha constituency multiple times, winning elections in 2009, 2014 and 2019. During her tenure in Parliament, she frequently raised issues related to public health and social welfare.

She also served as the deputy leader of the TMC parliamentary party in the Lok Sabha and later took over as the party's chief whip after Kalyan Banerjee stepped down from the position following a public dispute with Mahua Moitra.

However, political observers noted signs of strain in her relationship with the party leadership after she was eventually replaced by Kalyan Banerjee as chief whip.

ALSO READ: 'Quit TMC, Join BJP & Fight Polls': Party Leaders Accuse Rebel MPs Of Betraying TMC, Call Them 'Traitors'

From Loyalist To Political Challenger

What was once considered one of the closest political partnerships within the TMC has now evolved into a major internal challenge for the party leadership.

With her long organisational experience, parliamentary background and influence within the party's women's wing, Dastidar has emerged as a significant figure in the current crisis confronting the Trinamool Congress.

Beyond politics, she continues to be recognised for her medical background and her longstanding role in shaping the party's organisational structure, making her one of the most influential leaders within the TMC.