Who Is George Kurian? Supreme Court Lawyer And BJP Veteran Who Quit PM Modi's Cabinet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom George Kurian resigned from Union Council after Rajya Sabha term ended.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Kurian's resignation effective immediately.

Kurian held Minority Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry portfolios since June.

Entered Rajya Sabha 2024, completing Jyotiraditya Scindia's remaining term.

George Kurian, veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has stepped down from the Union Council of Ministers following the completion of his term in the Rajya Sabha. The resignation, accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks the end of Kurian’s tenure as Minister of State in the Union government. Kurian had been serving in the Modi government since June 2024 and was responsible for key portfolios, including Minority Affairs as well as Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

President Accepts Resignation With Immediate Effect

An official communication issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that Kurian's resignation had been accepted with immediate effect.

The statement noted that the President of India, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister, accepted the resignation of George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution, as per reports.

His exit comes shortly after the conclusion of his six-year parliamentary tenure, which formally ended on June 21.

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End Of Rajya Sabha Tenure Leads To Exit

Kurian's ministerial departure is directly linked to the expiration of his Rajya Sabha membership. He had entered the Upper House in August 2024 after being elected unopposed from Madhya Pradesh in a by-election.

The seat had fallen vacant after the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Since Kurian was elected only to complete the remainder of Scindia's term, his tenure concluded in June 2026.

His name was absent from the BJP's list of candidates for the recent Rajya Sabha elections, effectively bringing his parliamentary stint to an end. Ravneet Singh Bittu, another minister whose Rajya Sabha term expired, was also not renominated in the latest round of elections.

Who Is George Kurian?

Kurian has been associated with the BJP since the party's formation in 1980. Over the decades, he has held various organisational and administrative responsibilities while remaining active in public life.

Apart from politics, he is a practicing advocate at the Supreme Court of India and has been involved in legal and policy matters for several years.

Political observers have noted that the BJP chose to nominate other candidates from Madhya Pradesh in the latest Rajya Sabha elections. Reports have suggested that the party's electoral performance in Kerala may have influenced the decision not to renominate him, although no official explanation has been provided.

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Career In Public Service

Born on September 20, 1960, in Nambiakulam under Ettumanoor Municipality in Kerala's Kottayam district, Kurian pursued a legal education and completed both his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in law.

He took oath as Union Minister of State on June 9, 2024, and formally assumed charge of his ministries two days later.

Before joining the Union Cabinet, Kurian served as Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities. He also worked as Officer on Special Duty to former Union Minister of State for Railways O. Rajagopal, gaining experience in governance and administration.