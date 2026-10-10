Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? The 35-Year-Old Named To Lead CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder Abhijit Dipke named Ajinkya Shinde as his successor.

Dipke made announcement while detained before a major protest.

Shinde, a former AAP associate, led CJP's Mumbai protests.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke has handed over the group's leadership to Ajinkya Shinde, who is set to lead its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The development came as Dipke recorded a video while being detained inside a plane at Delhi airport, naming Shinde as his successor. The announcement has sparked discussion over Shinde's identity and political background.

Dipke had recorded the video on Friday, anticipating that he and other CJP members could be taken into custody. The group had called for a protest on October 10, demanding the repeal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, hails from Latur in Maharashtra. He completed his B.Tech from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad.

A Facebook page named @AAPlaAjinkya features photographs of Shinde with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The page has around 4,500 followers but has not been active since 2024.

The photographs and posts on the page suggest that Shinde has presented himself as an AAP leader. However, it is not known whether he is currently associated with the party.

Shinde Organised Mumbai Protest, Led CJP's School Campaign

Dipke had appointed Shinde to a position of responsibility within the organisation in August. Shinde subsequently organised protests in Mumbai and emerged as one of the CJP's prominent figures.

He also led the CJP's “School Thiyakaro” campaign, which aims to improve schools across the country. In his video, Dipke urged people to support Shinde as he took charge of the group's leadership.

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CJP's Key Leaders Detained In Delhi

Three prominent CJP figures, Abhijit Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who had reached the national capital for Saturday's protest, have been detained.

The CJP had called for demonstrations on October 10 to demand the repeal of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Ajinkya Shinde Reiterates CJP's Demands

Following Dipke's announcement, Shinde reiterated the group's demands, including the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criminal action against him.

He also called for the 2025 voter list to be frozen and for the 2023 law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners to be repealed.

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