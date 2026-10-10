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English NewsNewsIndiaWho Is Ajinkya Shinde? The 35-Year-Old Named To Lead CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? The 35-Year-Old Named To Lead CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, hails from Latur in Maharashtra. He completed his B.Tech from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP founder Abhijit Dipke named Ajinkya Shinde as his successor.
  • Dipke made announcement while detained before a major protest.
  • Shinde, a former AAP associate, led CJP's Mumbai protests.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke has handed over the group's leadership to Ajinkya Shinde, who is set to lead its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The development came as Dipke recorded a video while being detained inside a plane at Delhi airport, naming Shinde as his successor. The announcement has sparked discussion over Shinde's identity and political background.

Dipke had recorded the video on Friday, anticipating that he and other CJP members could be taken into custody. The group had called for a protest on October 10, demanding the repeal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Who Is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, hails from Latur in Maharashtra. He completed his B.Tech from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University in Lonere, Raigad.

A Facebook page named @AAPlaAjinkya features photographs of Shinde with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. The page has around 4,500 followers but has not been active since 2024.

The photographs and posts on the page suggest that Shinde has presented himself as an AAP leader. However, it is not known whether he is currently associated with the party.

Shinde Organised Mumbai Protest, Led CJP's School Campaign

Dipke had appointed Shinde to a position of responsibility within the organisation in August. Shinde subsequently organised protests in Mumbai and emerged as one of the CJP's prominent figures.

He also led the CJP's “School Thiyakaro” campaign, which aims to improve schools across the country. In his video, Dipke urged people to support Shinde as he took charge of the group's leadership.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Mourn Former Congress General Secretary Deepak Babaria’s Death

CJP's Key Leaders Detained In Delhi

Three prominent CJP figures, Abhijit Dipke, Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who had reached the national capital for Saturday's protest, have been detained.

The CJP had called for demonstrations on October 10 to demand the repeal of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Ajinkya Shinde Reiterates CJP's Demands

Following Dipke's announcement, Shinde reiterated the group's demands, including the resignation of Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and criminal action against him.

He also called for the 2025 voter list to be frozen and for the 2023 law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners to be repealed.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee Detained In Delhi During Protest, Seen With Band-Aid Over Mouth

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Abhijit Dipke transfer CJP leadership?

Dipke handed leadership to Ajinkya Shinde via video while being detained at Delhi airport. He anticipated custody, so he named Shinde as his successor.

Who is Ajinkya Shinde?

Ajinkya Shinde, 35, is from Latur, Maharashtra, and holds a B.Tech degree. He has previously presented himself as an AAP leader and has led CJP protests and campaigns.

What are the key demands of the CJP's protest?

The CJP demands the repeal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They also call for criminal action against Kumar and the repeal of the 2023 law on Election Commissioner appointments.

Which CJP leaders were detained in Delhi?

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke, along with Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, prominent figures of the CJP, were detained in Delhi. They had traveled to the capital for a planned protest.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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CJP Jantar Mantar Protest Who Is Ajinkya Shinde? Ajinkya Shinde Named To Lead CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest
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