JD(U) Picks Vijay Choudhary, Bijendra Yadav as Deputy CMs: Key Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Choudhary sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Choudhary is a veteran politician and former State Bank of India officer.

The Janata Dal (United) picked two members for the Deputy Chief Minister position and they are Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Water Resources Minister Vijay Choudhary. Other than Samrat Choudhary, they also took the oath to become the Deputy CMs.

Who Is Vijay Choudhary?

Vijay Kumar Choudhary is a veteran Bihar politician and a close associate of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He began his career as a State Bank of India officer before entering politics, following in the footsteps of his father, who was also a legislator.

Education:

Vijay Kumar Choudhary is a postgraduate, having completed his MA from Patna University in 1980. Prior to that, he earned a B.A. (Hons.) from the same university in 1976, according to MyNeta.

Assets:

According to his latest declaration, his total assets stand at Rs 2.11 crore (approx). Over the years, his declared assets have shown a steady rise — Rs 3.17 crore in 2025, Rs 1.25 crore in 2015, Rs 1.09 crore in 2014, Rs 1 crore in 2013, and Rs 62.8 lakh in 2010. He has declared no liabilities and no criminal cases.

Political Journey:

After his father’s death, he entered electoral politics and won a by-election from the Dalsinghsarai Assembly constituency in 1982 on a Congress ticket. He went on to serve as a Congress MLA from 1985 to 1990.

In 2005, he joined Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and currently represents the Sarairanjan constituency. He is presently Bihar’s Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs, having earlier handled key portfolios including Education, Finance, and Commercial Taxes. He has also served as Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Who Is Bijendra Prasad Yadav?

Bijendra Prasad Yadav currently holds the portfolios of Energy, Finance, and Commercial Taxes in the state government.

Education:

Bijendra Prasad Yadav has completed his education up to Class 12. He passed the Higher Secondary School Examination from the Bihar School Examination Board, Birpur, in 1965.

Assets:

As per his latest declaration, his total assets are valued at approximately Rs 2.24 crore. His assets have increased over time, from Rs8.65 lakh in 2005 to Rs 38.13 lakh in 2010, Rs1.36 crore in 2015, and Rs 4.04 crore in 2025. He has declared no liabilities and has no criminal cases against him.

Political Journey:

He has been continuously elected from the Supaul Assembly constituency since 1990, making him one of the longest-serving MLAs in the state. He also previously served as the state president of the Janata Dal (United).

He first became a minister in 1990 in the Lalu Prasad-led government and has remained part of successive state cabinets since then, marking an uninterrupted ministerial career spanning decades.