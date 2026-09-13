India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaWho Are The Two Men Seen With PM Modi And Xi Jinping At BRICS Summit?

Who Are The Two Men Seen With PM Modi And Xi Jinping At BRICS Summit?

The two men are frequently seen accompanying their respective leaders during high-level diplomatic engagements.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

The BRICS Summit is underway in New Delhi, with Chinese President Xi Jinping arriving in India on Saturday for the high-profile gathering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi have held talks on the sidelines of the summit, with several photographs of the two leaders emerging from their meeting.

However, two other faces have also drawn attention in the pictures. The two men are frequently seen accompanying their respective leaders during high-level diplomatic engagements. They are trusted and experienced interpreters who help facilitate communication between the two sides.

The Indian official seen with PM Modi is Siddharth Babu, while the Chinese official accompanying Xi is Sun Ning.

Sun Ning: Xi Jinping's Interpreter

Sun Ning is known for his proficiency in languages and has worked as an interpreter for the Chinese leadership.

According to China's People's Daily, his language skills attracted the attention of the country's Foreign Ministry at an early stage. He had won an English competition while in high school and later came into the ministry's focus after participating in a speech competition in college.

The ministry reportedly contacted him even before he completed his university graduation, recognising his language abilities and potential.

Who Is Siddharth Babu?

The Indian official seen alongside Prime Minister Modi is Siddharth Babu, an Indian Foreign Service officer from Kochi, Kerala, who belongs to the 2017 batch.

Babu is proficient in multiple languages, particularly Mandarin and English. In recent years, he has frequently been seen interpreting for PM Modi during high-level international engagements, particularly those involving Chinese officials.

Siddharth Babu and Sun Ning play an important role in facilitating communication between the Indian and Chinese leaderships. Their job goes beyond simply translating words, as they help ensure that conversations between the two sides are conveyed accurately and smoothly during sensitive diplomatic engagements.

The presence of both interpreters alongside Modi and Xi at the BRICS Summit has therefore drawn attention, particularly as India and China seek to improve bilateral ties after years of tensions. Their latest meeting in New Delhi was the first visit by Xi to India in seven years.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 13 Sep 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Xi Jinping BRICS Summit 'Narendra Modi'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BRICS calls for protection of cultural heritage
BRICS calls for protection of cultural heritage
India
BRICS leaders express concern about 'growing risks' of nuclear danger and conflict
BRICS leaders express concern about 'growing risks' of nuclear danger and conflict
India
Sachin Pilot to visit Punjab on Tuesday, will march against Harpal Cheema
Sachin Pilot to visit Punjab on Tuesday, will march against Harpal Cheema
India
BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus
BJP general secretary BL Santosh begins 2-day UP visit, poll preparedness in focus
Advertisement

Videos

PRAKASH PURAB: Prakash Purab Celebrated with Devotion and Grandeur
BRICS SUMMIT: World Leaders Gather in Delhi for Closing Session
BRICS SUMMIT: Iran-UAE Meeting Becomes Key Diplomatic Moment in Delhi
INDIA DIPLOMACY: Modi Balances Russia, China and Global Security
BRICS TRILATERAL: Modi, Putin and Xi Jinping Share Centre Stage in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget