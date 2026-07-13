What Is Prashant Kishor's Net Worth? Rs 7.36 Crore In FDs, Rs 22.19 Crore Assets, France Degree

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prashant Kishor declared substantial assets for Bihar bypoll nomination.

Assets include significant fixed deposits and outstanding liabilities.

Amid heightened political activity ahead of the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Bihar, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has disclosed his assets in his election affidavit. The filing reveals that Kishor and his wife, Jahnavi Das, own assets worth several crores, including land, buildings, fixed deposits and jewellery.

According to the affidavit, Prashant Kishor does not own a car. Kishor, who has often said he has helped many candidates win elections, is now contesting his fiRs t election. He filed his nomination for the bypoll on Sunday.

Assets Declared By Prashant Kishor And His Wife

According to the election affidavit:

Cash: Prashant Kishor has Rs 65,570 in cash, while his wife has Rs 1,95,200.

Prashant Kishor has Rs 65,570 in cash, while his wife has Rs 1,95,200. Fixed Deposits: Rs 7.36 crore.

Rs 7.36 crore. Liabilities: Kishor has outstanding loans of Rs 5.77 crore.

Kishor has outstanding loans of Rs 5.77 crore. Movable Assets: Prashant Kishor has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore, while his wife owns movable assets worth Rs 99.51 crore.

Prashant Kishor has movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore, while his wife owns movable assets worth Rs 99.51 crore. Donation: He donated Rs 10 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party during the 2024–25 financial year.

He donated Rs 10 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party during the 2024–25 financial year. Vehicle: He does not own a car.

He does not own a car. Jewellery: Kishor owns a gold ring worth Rs 1.35 lakh. His wife owns gold jewellery worth Rs 64.12 lakh and silver worth Rs 46,000.

Kishor owns a gold ring worth Rs 1.35 lakh. His wife owns gold jewellery worth Rs 64.12 lakh and silver worth Rs 46,000. Properties: Kishor has land and other properties worth Rs 73.87 crore, while his wife owns properties worth Rs 12.42 crore.

Kishor has land and other properties worth Rs 73.87 crore, while his wife owns properties worth Rs 12.42 crore. Buildings/Houses: The couple owns seven buildings or houses.

The couple owns seven buildings or houses. Income (FY 2024–25): Kishor declared an income of Rs 58.45 lakh, while his wife's income was Rs 40.23 lakh.

Kishor declared an income of Rs 58.45 lakh, while his wife's income was Rs 40.23 lakh. Immovable Assets: Kishor declared immovable assets worth Rs 23.70 crore, while his wife has immovable assets worth Rs 1.19 lakh.

Educational Qualifications And Cases

According to the affidavit, Kishor obtained a degree from a univeRs ity in France in 2010. He passed Class 10 in 1991, completed Class 12 from Science College, Patna, in 1993, and graduated from Lucknow UniveRs ity between 1996 and 1999.

The affidavit also states that eight criminal cases are registered against Prashant Kishor.