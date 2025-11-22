Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaYears Of Theft, Alcohol Abuse & Violence: What Drove Bengaluru Man To Murder His Younger Brother

A 24-year-old man was killed in Bengaluru, allegedly by his brother and two friends, before his body was dumped near a lake.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a disturbing crime that has unsettled residents, police have arrested three men — including the victim’s elder brother — for the alleged murder of 24-year-old Dhanaraj, whose decomposed body was found abandoned near a lake earlier this month. Investigators say simmering family tension and repeated conflicts at home may have driven the accused to plan the killing.

A Troubled Past

According to police, Dhanaraj, a native of Kalaburagi district, had long been at the centre of numerous complaints. He lived with his parents and was frequently accused of theft, drinking, and physical fights. Neighbours had reported instances of him stealing items such as livestock and mobile phones, while police records indicate several incidents where he allegedly assaulted his own parents. In one confrontation, he is said to have attacked his elder brother, Shivaraj, escalating tensions within the household, as per a report on NDTV.

Authorities revealed that Shivaraj eventually confessed he had reached a breaking point and “could no longer endure the harassment,” leading to the fatal decision.

The Lure To Bengaluru & The Killing

Investigators say the murder was carefully orchestrated. On November 2, Shivaraj persuaded Dhanaraj to accompany him to Bengaluru, claiming he would help him secure a job. Once in the city, the accused — Shivaraj, along with friends Sandeep (24) and Prashanth (26) — picked him up near Bannerghatta–NICE Road.

As Dhanaraj sat in the front seat scrolling through his phone, police say Sandeep and Prashanth pulled him back, restraining him inside the moving car. In that moment, Shivaraj allegedly struck him on the neck with a machete, killing him. The men then drove toward Bannerghatta–Kaggalipura road, where they dumped the body before discarding the weapon and floor mat near Electronic City–NICE Road in an attempt to erase evidence.

How CCTV Footage Cracked The Case

The body was found in a decomposed state on November 6. At first, investigators were unsure whether the death was homicidal. But a crucial breakthrough came when CCTV footage from a private company nearby captured a car stopping briefly at the scene, with the body being pushed out. The vehicle number became the key lead, helping Bannerghatta police track down and arrest all three suspects.

A case of murder has been filed, and all accused have been sent to judicial custody as police continue to analyse digital traces, CCTV timelines, and forensic material to establish the full chain of events.

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
