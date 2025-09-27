Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Predicts Rain During Durga Puja In South Bengal; Kolkata May See Heavy Downpour On Oct 1

IMD Predicts Rain During Durga Puja In South Bengal; Kolkata May See Heavy Downpour On Oct 1

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata and South Bengal face potential disruption as the IMD forecasts a new low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on October 1.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Sep 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The Durga Puja festivities may get somewhat dampened as a new low pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 1 would bring rain in many areas during next seven days with downpour at isolated places in some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said on Saturday.

The five-day Durga Puja festival is going to commence from September 28 and conclude on October 2, the 'Vijaya Dashami' day. However, the idols are immersed in many places later.

The existing depression is very likely to continue to move across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area by Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the new low pressure area is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in south Bengal and heavy downpour at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The IMD said that Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rain on October 1, while several districts in the state's southern part will witness the same in the next two days.

Noting that sea conditions are likely to be rough, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast during that time. PTI AMR NN

Published at : 27 Sep 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Sonam Wangchuk's Pakistan Link, Dawn Event Under Scanner; Visited Bangladesh: Ladakh Top Cop
Cities
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
Delhi BMW Crash Case Accused For Killing Finance Ministry Official Gets Bail
India
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
'Chedhoge Toh Chodhenge Nahi...': Adityanath Threatens Trouble Mongers Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Protests
India
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
PM Modi Unveils BSNL’s 'Swadeshi' 4G Network, Commissions 97,500 Towers From Orissa
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Tragic Accident on NH-9,Thar Crashes Into Divider in Gurugram, 5 Dead | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Embarks on South America Tour Amid Political Uproar in India | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Terror Glorification, Cites Pahalgam Massacre | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Bareilly Erupts in Violence, BJP Blames Toolkit Gang, Opposition Hits Back | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Violent Clashes Erupt in Bareilly After Friday Prayers Over
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Deluge, Devotion, And Didi: How Kolkata’s Floods Lay Bare Bengal’s Fragile Politics And Infrastructure
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget