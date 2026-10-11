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English NewsNewsIndiaBengal: TMC MLA Bibhas Sardar Suffers Eye Injury After Being Attacked By 'BJP Workers'

Bengal: TMC MLA Bibhas Sardar Suffers Eye Injury After Being Attacked By 'BJP Workers'

The TMC said its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, spoke to Sardar over the phone after the incident to enquire about his condition.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 10:47 AM (IST)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that one of its MLAs was attacked on Saturday night while returning home after attending a party programme in Jaynagar, West Bengal. The party claimed that Bibhas Sardar, the TMC legislator from the Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency, was attacked by alleged BJP workers.

According to the TMC, the attackers threatened Sardar, with one of them allegedly telling him, “You have become such a big devotee of Mamata and support her. We will ensure that you are sent to the cremation ground.”

In a statement, the TMC said its national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, spoke to Sardar over the phone after the incident to enquire about his condition. Banerjee also assured the MLA of all necessary assistance.

According to Sardar, the first attack took place when a brick was thrown at his car, shattering its window. He alleged that he was assaulted again at Golberia Haat, where he sustained an injury to his eye.

Reports indicate that the MLA was attacked twice -- first at Mansatala and later at Golberia Haat. Police subsequently reached the spot and rescued him.

What Did The BJP Say?

BJP Jadavpur organisational district president Manoranjan rejected the allegations, saying that no person associated with his party was involved in the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

West Bengal witnessed a change of government following the Assembly election results announced on May 4, with the BJP forming its first government in the state after the TMC was voted out of power after 15 years.

Over the past five months, more than 20 TMC leaders and workers have reportedly faced incidents involving attacks or eggs being thrown at them.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC .TMC Bibhas Sardar
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