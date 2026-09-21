West Bengal SIR: 37 Lakh Pending Appeals May Take 12 Years To Clear, EC Seeks More Tribunals

More than 37 lakh appeals related to the addition and deletion of names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are currently pending. According to the Election Commission, at the current rate of disposal, it could take around 12 years to clear the entire backlog.

The poll panel has therefore urged the Supreme Court to increase the number of tribunals hearing these appeals. The Election Commission has proposed setting up one tribunal for each of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Over 37 Lakh Appeals Still Pending

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Election Commission said tribunals have disposed of 1,26,194 appeals since they began functioning in mid-April. This amounts to an average disposal rate of around 25,238 cases per month, with the calculation based on all seven days of the week being treated as working days.

As of September 16, a total of 37,05,235 appeals were pending. The Commission said that if the tribunals continue to work at the same pace for all seven days of the week, clearing the entire backlog could take around 146 months, or more than 12 years.

EC Proposes 42 Tribunals For West Bengal

To speed up the disposal of the pending cases, the Election Commission has asked the Supreme Court to increase the number of tribunals.

The Commission has proposed one tribunal for each of West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary constituencies, saying this could help expedite the hearing and disposal of SIR-related appeals.

According to Election Commission data, a total of 38.31 lakh appeals have been filed against orders related to the SIR exercise.

Of these, 22.21 lakh appeals have been filed by people whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls and who are seeking their restoration. Another 16.10 lakh appeals challenge the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls.

This means the tribunals are dealing not only with appeals against deletion of names but also with cases challenging the inclusion of voters in the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission said that of the 1,26,194 appeals disposed of by the tribunals so far, 1,13,943 resulted in orders to restore the applicants’ names to the electoral rolls. This means that more than 90% of the disposed cases resulted in restoration of names.

EC Rejects Claims That SIR Affected Election Results

In its affidavit, the Election Commission has also contested claims that the number of voters deleted during the SIR was higher than the victory margins in some Assembly constituencies and that this affected the outcome of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The Commission said simply comparing the number of deleted names with the winning margins was not an appropriate method. According to the poll panel, such a calculation ignores entries classified as “absent, shifted, dead and duplicate”.

The Commission described the comparison as flawed and speculative.

It also pointed out that Trinamool Congress candidates won some constituencies where the number of deleted names was higher than the victory margin. Therefore, the EC said, concluding that the SIR affected the election results solely on the basis of deleted names and winning margins would not be a reliable method.

19 Tribunals Currently Hearing SIR Appeals

The Supreme Court had earlier sought data from the Election Commission on the number of pending SIR-related appeals and the rate at which they were being disposed of. The court had also asked how many additional tribunals would be required to ensure time-bound disposal of the cases.

Following the Supreme Court’s directions, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court constituted 19 tribunals. Former Chief Justices and judges of the High Court have been appointed to head these tribunals.