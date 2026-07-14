The dispute centers on claims related to authorized signatories and organizational elections. Ritabrata Banerjee's faction claims to be the real All India Trinamool Congress.
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Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee
Former West Bengal chief minister says rival faction has failed to respond within the deadline and urges the Election Commission to act on her camp’s submission without further delay.
- Ritabrata's faction claimed TMC leadership, seeking Election Commission recognition.
- Election Commission sought replies from both factions by July 10.
- Mamata urged Election Commission to deny Ritabrata further response time.
- Mamata alleges Election Commission's silence appears to favour rival faction.
The internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified after party chief Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Election Commission, urging it not to grant additional time to rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee to respond in the ongoing dispute.
In her letter sent on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Mamata Banerjee requested the Election Commission to proceed with the claims related to authorised signatories and organisational elections without allowing any further extension to the rival camp.
The dispute between the two factions escalated on July 2, when the group led by Ritabrata Banerjee approached the Election Commission, claiming to be the real All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The faction informed the poll body that it had held a special convention on June 22 and sought recognition for the organisational changes it claimed to have made.
Election Commission Sought Replies From Both Factions
According to PTI, following the rival faction’s claim, the Election Commission issued notices to both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, asking them to submit their respective responses.
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction filed its reply on July 6, 2026. Meanwhile, the Election Commission gave the Ritabrata Banerjee camp until 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, to submit its response.
The poll panel had also instructed both sides to share copies of their submissions with each other as part of the proceedings.
Mamata Alleges Silence From Election Commission
In her letter to the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee said that despite the July 10 deadline passing and nearly two additional days elapsing, no response had been submitted by Ritabrata Banerjee's faction.
The former West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Election Commission had remained silent even after the deadline had expired, allowing the rival camp additional time despite its failure to respond within the stipulated period.
She further claimed that the continued silence from the Election Commission appeared to favour the rival faction's alleged intentions.
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Mamata Seeks Early Decision on Her Submission
Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to consider the response already submitted by her faction without further delay.
She also requested the poll body not to grant any additional time to Ritabrata Banerjee's faction, maintaining that the rival group had failed to respond within the prescribed deadline.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary dispute within the Trinamool Congress?
Why did Mamata Banerjee write to the Election Commission?
Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission not to grant additional time to Ritabrata Banerjee's faction to submit their response. She requested the EC to proceed without further delay.
When did Ritabrata Banerjee's faction initially approach the Election Commission?
Ritabrata Banerjee's group approached the Election Commission on July 2. They informed the poll body that they had held a special convention on June 22.
What was the deadline for Ritabrata Banerjee's faction to respond to the EC?
The Election Commission had given Ritabrata Banerjee's camp until 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, to submit its response. Mamata Banerjee alleged they missed this deadline.
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