Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ritabrata's faction claimed TMC leadership, seeking Election Commission recognition.

Election Commission sought replies from both factions by July 10.

Mamata urged Election Commission to deny Ritabrata further response time.

Mamata alleges Election Commission's silence appears to favour rival faction.

The internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified after party chief Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Election Commission, urging it not to grant additional time to rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee to respond in the ongoing dispute.

In her letter sent on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Mamata Banerjee requested the Election Commission to proceed with the claims related to authorised signatories and organisational elections without allowing any further extension to the rival camp.

The dispute between the two factions escalated on July 2, when the group led by Ritabrata Banerjee approached the Election Commission, claiming to be the real All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The faction informed the poll body that it had held a special convention on June 22 and sought recognition for the organisational changes it claimed to have made.

Election Commission Sought Replies From Both Factions

According to PTI, following the rival faction’s claim, the Election Commission issued notices to both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, asking them to submit their respective responses.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction filed its reply on July 6, 2026. Meanwhile, the Election Commission gave the Ritabrata Banerjee camp until 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, to submit its response.

The poll panel had also instructed both sides to share copies of their submissions with each other as part of the proceedings.

Mamata Alleges Silence From Election Commission

In her letter to the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee said that despite the July 10 deadline passing and nearly two additional days elapsing, no response had been submitted by Ritabrata Banerjee's faction.

The former West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Election Commission had remained silent even after the deadline had expired, allowing the rival camp additional time despite its failure to respond within the stipulated period.

She further claimed that the continued silence from the Election Commission appeared to favour the rival faction's alleged intentions.

Mamata Seeks Early Decision on Her Submission

Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to consider the response already submitted by her faction without further delay.

She also requested the poll body not to grant any additional time to Ritabrata Banerjee's faction, maintaining that the rival group had failed to respond within the prescribed deadline.