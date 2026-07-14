India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaMamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee

Former West Bengal chief minister says rival faction has failed to respond within the deadline and urges the Election Commission to act on her camp’s submission without further delay.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ritabrata's faction claimed TMC leadership, seeking Election Commission recognition.
  • Election Commission sought replies from both factions by July 10.
  • Mamata urged Election Commission to deny Ritabrata further response time.
  • Mamata alleges Election Commission's silence appears to favour rival faction.
The internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified after party chief Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Election Commission, urging it not to grant additional time to rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee to respond in the ongoing dispute.
 
In her letter sent on Sunday, July 12, 2026, Mamata Banerjee requested the Election Commission to proceed with the claims related to authorised signatories and organisational elections without allowing any further extension to the rival camp.
 
The dispute between the two factions escalated on July 2, when the group led by Ritabrata Banerjee approached the Election Commission, claiming to be the real All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). The faction informed the poll body that it had held a special convention on June 22 and sought recognition for the organisational changes it claimed to have made.

Election Commission Sought Replies From Both Factions

According to PTI, following the rival faction’s claim, the Election Commission issued notices to both Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee, asking them to submit their respective responses.
 
The Mamata Banerjee-led faction filed its reply on July 6, 2026. Meanwhile, the Election Commission gave the Ritabrata Banerjee camp until 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, to submit its response.
 
The poll panel had also instructed both sides to share copies of their submissions with each other as part of the proceedings.
 

Mamata Alleges Silence From Election Commission

In her letter to the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee said that despite the July 10 deadline passing and nearly two additional days elapsing, no response had been submitted by Ritabrata Banerjee's faction.
 
The former West Bengal chief minister alleged that the Election Commission had remained silent even after the deadline had expired, allowing the rival camp additional time despite its failure to respond within the stipulated period.
 
She further claimed that the continued silence from the Election Commission appeared to favour the rival faction's alleged intentions.
 

Mamata Seeks Early Decision on Her Submission

Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission to consider the response already submitted by her faction without further delay.
 
She also requested the poll body not to grant any additional time to Ritabrata Banerjee's faction, maintaining that the rival group had failed to respond within the prescribed deadline.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary dispute within the Trinamool Congress?

The dispute centers on claims related to authorized signatories and organizational elections. Ritabrata Banerjee's faction claims to be the real All India Trinamool Congress.

Why did Mamata Banerjee write to the Election Commission?

Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission not to grant additional time to Ritabrata Banerjee's faction to submit their response. She requested the EC to proceed without further delay.

When did Ritabrata Banerjee's faction initially approach the Election Commission?

Ritabrata Banerjee's group approached the Election Commission on July 2. They informed the poll body that they had held a special convention on June 22.

What was the deadline for Ritabrata Banerjee's faction to respond to the EC?

The Election Commission had given Ritabrata Banerjee's camp until 5:30 p.m. on July 10, 2026, to submit its response. Mamata Banerjee alleged they missed this deadline.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 14 Jul 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee WEst Bengal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee Writes To EC, Opposes Extension For Rival TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee
India
Ahmedabad blasts:HC cites scale of terror, 56 deaths in upholding death penalty for 38 IM operatives
Ahmedabad blasts:HC cites scale of terror, 56 deaths in upholding death penalty for 38 IM operatives
India
PM museum to exhibit walking sticks, batons from reserve collection
PM museum to exhibit walking sticks, batons from reserve collection
India
Kerala forms expert panel to review, restructure KIIFB
Kerala forms expert panel to review, restructure KIIFB
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day
Safety Alert: Birthday Banner Falls From Flyover Onto Bike on Thane Highway
Breaking News: Baba Ramdev's Hindu Rashtra Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
Breaking News: Nitesh Rane's Remarks on Aamir Khan's Marriage Spark Political Row
Breaking: Four Teenagers Drown in Yamuna River in Delhi's Alipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget