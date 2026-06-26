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English NewsNewsIndiaWest Bengal Govt To Table Uniform Civil Code Bill On Monday, Fast-Tracks Key BJP Poll Promise

West Bengal Govt To Table Uniform Civil Code Bill On Monday, Fast-Tracks Key BJP Poll Promise

The West Bengal government will introduce the UCC Bill on Monday, advancing a key BJP poll promise ahead of its original timeline.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • West Bengal BJP introduces UCC Bill ahead of schedule.
  • Bill replaces religion-specific laws with a common framework.
  • Legislation prohibits polygamy, triple talaq, expecting intense debate.

The BJP government in West Bengal is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the State Assembly on Monday during the ongoing Budget session, marking one of its first major legislative moves after coming to power. The proposed legislation is being brought forward well ahead of the six-month implementation timeline promised in the party's 2026 Assembly election manifesto.

If passed, the UCC Bill will replace religion-specific personal laws with a common legal framework governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The legislation is also expected to prohibit practices such as polygamy and triple talaq, which the BJP has consistently argued are inconsistent with the principle of equal rights under the law.

BJP Moves Ahead Of Poll Promise Timeline

The BJP had committed in its 2026 Sankalp Patra to implementing the Uniform Civil Code within six months of assuming office in West Bengal.

However, by deciding to introduce the legislation during the current Budget session, the government has accelerated its timeline, indicating that the reform remains among its highest legislative priorities.

The move is expected to make West Bengal the latest BJP-governed state to pursue Uniform Civil Code legislation.

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Bill Aims To Replace Religion-Based Personal Laws

According to the government, the proposed law seeks to establish a uniform set of civil rules applicable to all citizens irrespective of religion. The legislation is expected to govern key aspects of personal law, including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

Supporters argue that a common civil code would promote equality before the law by eliminating legal differences arising from religion-based personal laws.

During the Assembly election campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the proposal, saying, “appeasement to have uniform laws for every Indian citizen, or is it appeasement when a citizen is permitted to marry four times while another can get married once?”

Supporters & Critics Divided

The proposed legislation is likely to trigger intense political debate inside and outside the Assembly. The BJP maintains that the Uniform Civil Code is aimed at strengthening legal equality, protecting the rights of women and ensuring uniform application of civil laws across communities.

However, opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, have criticised the proposal, arguing that it could interfere with religious customs and community-specific personal laws.

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Symbolic Timing Ahead Of Debate

The introduction of the Bill comes shortly after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari paid tribute to Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay on his 189th birth anniversary at College Street in Kolkata.

The chief minister offered floral tributes to the author of Vande Mataram and announced plans to establish a national-level Vande Mataram museum to commemorate 150 years of the iconic patriotic song.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill's main objective?

The UCC Bill aims to replace religion-specific personal laws with a common legal framework for all citizens. It will govern marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption, promoting equality.

When will the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill be introduced in West Bengal?

The BJP government will introduce the UCC Bill in the State Assembly on Monday during the ongoing Budget session. This is ahead of their 2026 election manifesto timeline.

Which practices will the UCC Bill prohibit if passed?

The UCC Bill is expected to prohibit practices such as polygamy and triple talaq. The BJP views these as inconsistent with the principle of equal rights under the law.

Why is the BJP introducing the UCC Bill earlier than promised?

The BJP had committed to implementing the UCC within six months of assuming office. Introducing it now signifies it remains among their highest legislative priorities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Suvendu Adhikari 'Uniform Civil Code' UCC 'Uniform Civil Code' AMIT SHAH
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