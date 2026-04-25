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HomeNewsIndiaED Conducts Raids In 9 Locations In Poll-Bound West Bengal Over Ration Scam

ED Conducts Raids In 9 Locations In Poll-Bound West Bengal Over Ration Scam

Enforcement Directorate raided multiple locations in West Bengal in a PDS scam probe ahead of polls, targeting suppliers over alleged diversion and resale of subsidised wheat.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ED raided nine locations in Bengal related to PDS scam.
  • Search included suppliers and exporters linked to former minister.

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh raids across poll-bound West Bengal as part of its ongoing money laundering probe into an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, officials said.

Search operations were carried out at around nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan and Habra, including those associated with Niranjan Chandra Saha. The action was initiated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids come ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly elections scheduled for April 29, following the first phase held on April 23.

According to the ED, the case originates from an October 2020 FIR filed by Basirhat police based on a complaint by a customs official at the Ghojadanga land customs station. The complaint alleged large-scale diversion of subsidised PDS wheat meant for welfare schemes.

Investigators claim the wheat was procured illegally at low prices through a network involving suppliers, distributors, dealers and middlemen. The diverted stock was allegedly repackaged by removing Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government markings, before being sold in the open market or exported as legitimate goods.

The agency has earlier conducted searches in the case and arrested several individuals, including former West Bengal food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath Slams TMC Over “Mafia Raj” in Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Enforcement Directorate investigating in West Bengal?

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating a money laundering probe into an alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam, specifically concerning the diversion of subsidised PDS wheat.

Where were the recent raids conducted?

Fresh raids were conducted across poll-bound West Bengal, focusing on around nine premises linked to suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Burdwan, and Habra.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 09:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
PMLA Prevention Of Money Laundering Act West Bengal Elections 2026 Niranjan Chandra Saha ED Conducts Raid In Bengal
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