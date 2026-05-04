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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeNewsIndiaWest Bengal Election Results 2026: How Bangladeshi Media Reacted To Outcome

West Bengal Election Results 2026: How Bangladeshi Media Reacted To Outcome

Early trends from West Bengal suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be on course to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 03:39 PM (IST)

The results of the Assembly elections across five Indian states, expected on May 4, have drawn attention not just within the country but also internationally. In particular, developments in West Bengal are being closely tracked in Bangladesh, where media outlets are giving extensive coverage to the counting process.

Leading Bangladeshi publication Dhaka Tribune reported that vote counting is underway for elections held across five states and Union Territories, including the 293-seat West Bengal Assembly. The report noted that results from these polls - covering a total of 823 seats nationwide - are likely to have a significant impact on India’s political landscape.

It further highlighted early trends from West Bengal, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could be on course to unseat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government. According to initial projections, the BJP appeared to cross the majority mark, signaling what could be a historic political shift in the state following a fiercely contested campaign.

Also on ABP Live | Bengal Election Results: BJP Workers Set Fire To TMC Office In Asansol; Lathi-Charge In Cooch Behar

Meanwhile, The Daily Star reported that counting is taking place across four states and one Union Territory, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party is expected to win in at least two of them. Such an outcome, the report suggested, would strengthen his political standing as he begins his third term.

Signs of Change in Bengal

Early counting trends in West Bengal point toward a major shift in the state’s political dynamics. The BJP has taken a strong lead, while the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trailing behind. As per the latest figures, the BJP is ahead in 191 seats, compared to TMC’s 96. If these trends hold, the results could mark a significant turning point in Bengal’s political history.

Also on ABP Live | Women Candidates Locked In Tight Contests As TVK Disrupts Tamil Nadu Poll Trends

Before You Go

Election update: Delhi Leaders Celebrate Election Victory with Jhalmuri-Themed Festivities

Published at : 04 May 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh West Bengal Assembly Election Elections 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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