Blocked Earlier By Mamata: 7 Central Schemes Set For Fast Rollout In West Bengal

Following the historic political shift in West Bengal, the deadlock over central welfare programs is expected to end. For years, the administrative friction between the State and the Center led to the stalling or outright rejection of several key initiatives. With the new administration taking charge, the focus has shifted toward a "Double Engine" governance model to ensure these benefits finally reach the grassroots level.

Here is a look at the major Central Government Schemes that are now set for priority implementation in West Bengal:

1. Ayushman Bharat Yojana

This is the world’s largest health insurance initiative, offering free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year to underprivileged families. While the previous government relied on Swasthya Sathi, the lack of portability remained a major issue. Now, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will allow the poor in Bengal to access cashless treatment at top hospitals across the entire country.

2. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

The mission to provide "Housing for All" faced significant hurdles due to fund disputes and naming controversies. Under the new leadership, both PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and PM Awas Yojana (Urban) will be fast-tracked to ensure that every eligible family receives a permanent pucca house without administrative delays.

3. PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Despite Bengal’s massive coastline and fishing community, the benefits of this scheme were restricted due to registration issues. The PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will now be fully rolled out to provide fishermen with modern equipment, insurance, and financial support for sustainable fishing.

4. PM SHRI Schools

To modernize the education system, the Center introduced PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India). After being previously denied permission in the state, these model schools will now be established to provide high-quality education and modern infrastructure to students across Bengal.

5. PM Fasal Bima Yojana

The state had earlier opted out of the central crop insurance framework. With the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers in West Bengal will finally have a safety net against crop loss due to natural calamities, ensuring they receive timely compensation and financial stability.

6. PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Aimed at supporting traditional artisans and craftsmen, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana will now provide training, modern toolkits, and collateral-free loans to the state's skilled laborers, such as weavers, potters, and blacksmiths, who were previously left out.

7. Tea Workers Incentive Scheme

Specifically targeting the North Bengal region, the Tea Workers Incentive Scheme will be implemented to improve the living standards and financial health of tea plantation workers. This was a major electoral promise that is now moving toward reality.