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Election Results 2026

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HomeNewsIndiaBlocked Earlier By Mamata: 7 Central Schemes Set For Fast Rollout In West Bengal

Blocked Earlier By Mamata: 7 Central Schemes Set For Fast Rollout In West Bengal

Here is a look at the major Central Government Schemes that are now set for priority implementation in West Bengal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 May 2026 04:52 PM (IST)

Following the historic political shift in West Bengal, the deadlock over central welfare programs is expected to end. For years, the administrative friction between the State and the Center led to the stalling or outright rejection of several key initiatives. With the new administration taking charge, the focus has shifted toward a "Double Engine" governance model to ensure these benefits finally reach the grassroots level.

Here is a look at the major Central Government Schemes that are now set for priority implementation in West Bengal:

1. Ayushman Bharat Yojana

This is the world’s largest health insurance initiative, offering free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per year to underprivileged families. While the previous government relied on Swasthya Sathi, the lack of portability remained a major issue. Now, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will allow the poor in Bengal to access cashless treatment at top hospitals across the entire country.

2. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

The mission to provide "Housing for All" faced significant hurdles due to fund disputes and naming controversies. Under the new leadership, both PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and PM Awas Yojana (Urban) will be fast-tracked to ensure that every eligible family receives a permanent pucca house without administrative delays.

3. PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Despite Bengal’s massive coastline and fishing community, the benefits of this scheme were restricted due to registration issues. The PM Matsya Sampada Yojana will now be fully rolled out to provide fishermen with modern equipment, insurance, and financial support for sustainable fishing.

4. PM SHRI Schools

To modernize the education system, the Center introduced PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India). After being previously denied permission in the state, these model schools will now be established to provide high-quality education and modern infrastructure to students across Bengal.

5. PM Fasal Bima Yojana

The state had earlier opted out of the central crop insurance framework. With the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, farmers in West Bengal will finally have a safety net against crop loss due to natural calamities, ensuring they receive timely compensation and financial stability.

6. PM Vishwakarma Yojana

Aimed at supporting traditional artisans and craftsmen, the PM Vishwakarma Yojana will now provide training, modern toolkits, and collateral-free loans to the state's skilled laborers, such as weavers, potters, and blacksmiths, who were previously left out.

7. Tea Workers Incentive Scheme

Specifically targeting the North Bengal region, the Tea Workers Incentive Scheme will be implemented to improve the living standards and financial health of tea plantation workers. This was a major electoral promise that is now moving toward reality.

Before You Go

Election update: BJP Taps Public Sentiment to Build Winning Narrative in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the impact of the recent political shift in West Bengal on central welfare programs?

The political shift is expected to end the deadlock over central welfare programs. The new administration aims to implement these benefits effectively through a 'Double Engine' governance model.

Which major central government schemes will be prioritized in West Bengal?

Key schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, PM SHRI Schools, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and the Tea Workers Incentive Scheme will be prioritized.

How will Ayushman Bharat Yojana benefit residents of West Bengal?

Ayushman Bharat Yojana will provide free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh annually to underprivileged families. This allows access to cashless treatment at hospitals nationwide, overcoming previous portability issues.

What challenges did the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana face in West Bengal previously?

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana faced hurdles due to fund disputes and naming controversies. The new leadership will fast-track both urban and rural components to ensure houses for all eligible families.

How will the PM Fasal Bima Yojana support farmers in West Bengal?

The PM Fasal Bima Yojana will provide a safety net for farmers against crop loss from natural calamities. This ensures timely compensation and financial stability for farmers who had previously opted out.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
WEst Bengal Election Corner West Bengal Election Results 2026
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